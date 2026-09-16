A Nigerian graduate known as Properogunboy shared his academic results on X after returning from a one-year university suspension

The graduate revealed he refused to give up during the difficult period, channelling his energy into hard work to stay on track

He posted a screenshot of his 2025/2026 semester results showing scores across eight courses, including multiple A grades

A Nigerian graduate who goes by @Properogunboy on X has gone viral after sharing the emotional story of his return to university following a one-year suspension, celebrating his final results with a heartfelt post that has resonated widely online.

Writing on X, the young man described the suspension as a period that tested him deeply, but one he refused to let define him.

Man celebrates return to university after one-year suspension. Photo credit: @Properogunboy/X.

Source: Twitter

Rather than accept defeat, he said he channelled the time into preparation and returned to his studies with sharper focus and greater determination.

Results That Tell the Story

Alongside his post, the graduate shared a screenshot of his 2025/2026 academic semester results, which listed eight courses under the ANP course codes.

The breakdown showed scores ranging from 57 to 78 across the eight subjects.

He earned an A in five of the courses, including ANP502 (76), ANP508 (73), ANP512 (78), and ANP514 (72). He received a B in ANP506 (60) and ANP510 (66), and a C in ANP504 (57).

The results paint a picture of someone who not only returned from suspension but performed at a strong level across the board, with the majority of his grades falling in the top category

Man Proudly Said He Came Back Stronger

In his own words, the graduate wrote:

"Alhamdulillah! After one year of suspension, I came back stronger, more determined, and more focused than ever. I pushed through with endless and intense hard work, refused to give up, and eventually achieved the goal I once feared might slip away. Today, I can proudly say I made it."

The post struck a chord with many Nigerians who recognised the weight of academic setbacks in a country where university education is fiercely competitive and a suspension can feel like the end of the road.

For students navigating the pressures of Nigerian university life, his story served as a reminder that a pause does not have to mean a full stop.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng