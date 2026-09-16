The UAE government announced a one-year virtual work residence visa for foreigners employed by companies outside the UAE

The visa is issued under self-sponsorship, allowing holders to live in the UAE while working remotely for a foreign employer

Applicants must meet a minimum monthly salary requirement and submit key documents, including proof of employment abroad

The UAE government has introduced a pathway for foreign nationals to legally reside in the country while remaining employed by companies based outside the UAE, through what it calls a Virtual Work Residence Visa.

The visa, which is valid for one year, is issued under self-sponsorship, meaning applicants do not require a UAE-based employer to support their application.

The UAE offers a residence visa to foreigners who work remotely for companies based outside the country. Photo credit: Sean Gallup, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

Holders are permitted to work in line with the conditions attached to the visa.

UAE: Who can apply and what documents are needed

Foreign nationals who work remotely for companies registered abroad are eligible for the visa.

Those applying through the Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICP) must submit four key documents: a copy of valid health insurance, a medical fitness test result, proof of employment outside the UAE, and a salary certificate confirming a minimum monthly income of $3,500 (approximately ₦5,740,000, based on current exchange rates).

The salary threshold is the most significant eligibility barrier for many applicants, particularly those earning in weaker currencies.

The UAE government confirmed the figure can be in any foreign currency equivalent, so applicants earning in pounds, euros, or other major currencies may also qualify provided the conversion meets the $3,500 floor.

UAE: Why this visa matters for remote workers

The virtual work residence visa positions the UAE as a base for the growing global population of remote workers who are not bound to a single location. Rather than using short-term tourist entries, eligible foreigners can now secure formal legal residency while continuing their employment abroad.

The scheme reflects a broader effort by the UAE to attract high-earning foreign talent and digital professionals who contribute to the local economy through spending and settlement, without displacing jobs held by residents employed by UAE companies.

Applicants are advised to review the full requirements on the UAE government's official visa portal before beginning their application to ensure all documentation is in order.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a list of occupations that can qualify one for a UAE Green Visa.

Requirements for UAE Virtual Work Residence Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the requirements for those seeking the UAE Virtual Work Residence Visa.

Aside from the above, the UAE listed seven requirements applicants must meet before they can be granted the UAE Virtual Work Residence Visa.

After an applicant has met the above requirements, it is worth noting that the residence permit fee is a total of AED 200 (N75,413).

Source: Legit.ng