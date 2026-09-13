Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk addressed the absence of Victor Osimhen after the striker picked up an injury last week

Young forward Deniz Gul stepped up in Osimhen's place during the Turkish Super League matchday five clash

Galatasaray face a high-stakes trip to Trabzonspor next, ahead of the season's first international break

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has spoken publicly about Victor Osimhen's injury situation following his side's narrow 1-0 victory over Kocaelispor in the Turkish Super League on matchday five.

Osimhen was forced off during the first half of Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Istanbul Basaksehir the previous week and subsequently missed the club's 3-1 Champions League defeat to Sporting Lisbon.

Okan Buruk during Galatasaray's 1-0 win over Kocaelispor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

His absence left Buruk with decisions to make in attack, and the manager turned to young forward Deniz Gul to fill the role.

Captain Abdulkerim Badarkci proved the difference on the day, netting in the second half to give Galatasaray all three points against a side they had managed only one point against in the previous season, as noted by TRT Spor.

Buruk's praises Deniz Gul

Speaking after the match, as reported by TRT Spor, Buruk was pleased with the overall performance and singled out Gul for particular praise given the circumstances.

"Deniz's performance was also good, despite it being his first match. With Osimhen, the game is, of course, very important, both in terms of pressing in attack and having a goalscorer like him in the penalty area," the manager said via GS TV

Gul even found the net during the match, though the effort was ruled out. Despite that disappointment, Buruk remained upbeat about the young forward's contribution.

"We are strong with Osimhen. We are also strong without Osimhen; we have strong players… I was also pleased with Deniz's performance," Buruk added.

Galatasaray's next assignment takes them to Trabzon for a fixture against Trabzonspor, a match that carries significant weight ahead of the first international break of the season. Whether Osimhen will be fit enough to return for that trip remains to be seen.

Galatasaray beat Kocaelispor in Osimhen's absence

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray beat Kocaelispor to secure their first win since their main striker Victor Osimhen got injured.

The win maintained Galatasaray’s grip on the top spot in the league as they continued their chase for a fifth consecutive Turkish Super League title.

Source: Legit.ng