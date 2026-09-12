Lawrence Oyor has made a striking observation about Peter Obi’s rise in Nigerian politics and his growing influence

Oyor said it should “baffle” Nigerians that Obi has reached such a prominent position without, in his assessment, having major controversies pinned on him

The minister urged Nigerians to consider the former Anambra governor’s political journey regardless of whether they plan to vote for him in 2027

Nigerian gospel minister Lawrence Oyor has made a striking observation about former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, drawing attention to the politician’s journey through Nigeria’s often turbulent political landscape.

The cleric shared his thoughts while speaking during a recent church programme, where he discussed Obi’s political career and prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Rather than telling Nigerians who to support at the polls, the gospel minister asked them to take a closer look at how Obi rose to prominence.

Lawrence Oyor makes a striking observation about Peter Obi’s rise in Nigerian politics and his growing influence. Photos: Lawrence Oyor/Peter Obi.

Source: Instagram

Oyor points to what he finds unusual

According to Oyor, Nigerians may not necessarily have to vote for Obi, but there is something about his political journey that he believes deserves attention.

The minister noted that Obi has attained significant political influence and prominence without, in his assessment, having major controversies successfully pinned on him.

He said:

“Whether you want to vote for Peter Obi for president or not, it should baffle you that a man has made it to that level of prosperity and capacity, as far as politics, power and influence are concerned, and yet you cannot pin anything on him.”

For Oyor, that aspect of Obi’s career is what makes his story particularly interesting.

‘Do you know how strange that is?’

The gospel minister went further, describing the situation as unusual within the Nigerian political space.

“Do you know how strange that is in this country?” he asked.

Oyor suggested that if there were serious issues that could have been uncovered about Obi, they would have emerged by now.

“If there’s anything they could have found, they would have found it by now,” he added.

His choice of words is likely to fuel further conversations about Obi, particularly as political discussions around the 2027 presidential election continue to gather momentum.

Peter Obi became a major figure in Nigerian politics after serving as governor of Anambra State before contesting the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party.

Watch the X video of Lawrence Oyor speaking about Peter Obi here:

Reactions trail Lawrence Oyor's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AdamslSamuel stated:

"Commit all the crimes in this world i wont bother but be a drug baron. That is where I draw the line. Even satan will be scared of you"

@Adafedi noted:

"Welll none of them is saint to be honest but compared to the atrocities they others allegedly have committed, he seems to have the least skeletons in his cupboard…."

Lawrence Oyor urged Nigerians to consider the former Anambra governor’s political journey regardless of whether they plan to vote for him in 2027. Photo: Peter Obi.

Source: Instagram

Obi speaks on 1966 coups

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections, offered his explanation for the causes of the 1966 military coups and the subsequent Nigerian Civil War, saying both were direct consequences of leadership failure.

Obi shared his views in a tweet on Thursday, September 10, in response to what he described as reactions from Nigerians upset that an Arise News anchor asked him questions about the 1966 coups during an interview.

Source: Legit.ng