Australia's defence pay schedule reveals the daily remuneration rate for its most senior three-star military officers

The pay document covers Vice Admirals, Lieutenant Generals, and Air Marshals across all three branches of the Australian Defence Force

The official schedule breaks down officer pay by pay point and remuneration component, offering a rare public look at top-tier military earnings

Australia's Department of Defence has published the official pay schedule for its most senior military officers, revealing exactly how much three-star commanders earn each day.

According to the Australian Defence Force pay conditions document, Vice Admirals, Lieutenant Generals, and Air Marshals at Pay Point 1 receive a base salary equivalent to a daily rate of $1,311.73 (N1,737,399.50). Spread over a full year, that figure translates to an annual base salary of approximately $478,780 (N634,115,383.20).

Australia publishes the salary rates for 3 military officers. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Australian military pay schedule covers

The document forms part of the Australian Defence Force Pay and Conditions Manual, commonly known as PACMAN. It structures officer remuneration by rank and pay point, with the section covering these three-star officers falling under the category of Member of the Reserves, senior officer.

Vice Admirals serve as the Navy's highest operational commanders below the Chief of Navy, while Lieutenant Generals occupy an equivalent position within the Army. Air Marshals hold the same standing in the Royal Australian Air Force. All three ranks sit at the three-star level, placing them among the most senior uniformed personnel in the country's defence structure.

You can check the full official Australian Defence Force pay schedule on its official website.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that Australia publishes three things foreigners receive after their Permanent Partner Visa application has been approved.

Australia sets conditions to join military

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Australian government has announced how non-citizens can join the Australian Defense Force in 2026. The rules cover eligible citizens from five countries, permanent residents, those with previous military service, and foreign veterans with special entry routes.

For some applicants, serving in Australia may be possible even without Australian citizenship, but only under strict conditions. Foreign military veterans with at least three years of experience could also qualify through the Overseas Lateral Entry pathway, subject to age, skills and English requirements.

Source: Legit.ng