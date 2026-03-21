Despite her African country being on the US government's partial visa ban, a lady's visa application to America was successful

The excited lady took to a social media platform, TikTok, to celebrate her US visa approval with a video of herself aboard an aeroplane

Many people wanted to know the visa type she applied for that was approved, and she opened up about the exact one she did

A lady has celebrated the US approving her visa application.

She broke the news on TikTok with a video of herself in an aeroplane.

A lady celebrates as the US approves her visa application. Photo Credit: Marcia Straub, TikTok/@naomi555283

Source: Getty Images

"When your country is on partial ban but your USA visa still got approved," words overlaid on the TikTok video read.

The lady, with the handle @naomi555283, is a Zambian citizen, and her country is listed among the countries subject to a partial US visa ban, restricting the issuance of certain tourist, business, and student visas (B-1, B-2, F, M, J).

When asked about the type of visa she did, the lady revealed that it was a K1 visa.

What is a K-1 visa?

According to the US Department of State, the K-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa, and it permits the foreign-citizen fiancé(e) to travel to the United States and marry his or her US citizen sponsor within 90 days of arrival.

Under U.S. immigration law, a foreign-citizen fiancé(e) of a U.S. citizen is the recipient of an approved Petition for Alien Fiancé(e), Form I-129F, who has been issued a non-immigrant K-1 visa for travel to the United States to marry his or her U.S. citizen fiancé(e)

This suggests that the lady's partner is a White man. Checks on her TikTok page show her in the company of a White man, believed to be her partner.

A lady's USA visa application succeeds despite a partial ban on her country. Photo Credit: @naomi555283

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail lady's US visa success

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's US visa application success below:

ML.Njitah said:

"Bcoz Gods grace and favour isn’t at the white house with Trump. Congratulations, stranger."

Pureivy said:

"Congratulations 🎊. I am taping in this, I receive it as my own testimony soon, AMEN."

setsigma said:

"How? My wife got denied while pregnant with our baby."

Amb.lilyanUju said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap on this grace. It shall be so for me too in Jesus name, Amen."

Dr bea said:

"Wow. Congratulations 🎊 I tap from this grace ! God I have celebrated with others may they celebrate me and mine."

Teacher LoLo L.T. Kay said:

"Woow. congratulations, I tap in the grace sis, which visa did you apply for?"

Hildaa🌿✨ said:

"Does that mean that they still approve visa despite the temporary ban?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Trump administration had added more countries to its travel restrictions list.

Countries suspended from green card applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the full list of countries that the US suspended from green card applications.

The decision followed directives issued under the Trump administration, according to a report by CBS News. The suspension affects applications handled by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services and is linked to an ongoing review of immigration screening procedures.

A US government official said the move was driven by national security considerations tied to concerns over vetting and information sharing by affected countries. The development came after President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Tuesday, December 16, further tightening entry rules for nationals from countries the administration described as high risk.

Source: Legit.ng