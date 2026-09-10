Canada's official immigration has listed the countries whose citizens require an electronic Travel Authorisation to enter the country

The Canadian government also mentioned the only African territory that appears on Canada's eTA requirement list for British Overseas Territory citizens

Citizens of other British Overseas Territories, including Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, are also covered under the same eTA requirement

Canada has published its official entry requirements for travellers from British Overseas Territories, and only one African country appears on the list.

Citizens holding British Overseas Territory citizenship through birth, descent, naturalisation, or registration are required to obtain an electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before visiting Canada. The list covers 10 territories in total, including one African territory.

1 African country whose citizens need an eTA to visit Canada. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada eTA: List of territories covered

The Canadian government's official requirements identify the following British Overseas Territories as falling under the eTA obligation:

Anguilla, Bermuda, British V!rgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn Island, Saint Helena Turks and Caicos Islands.

Saint Helena, a remote island in the South Atlantic Ocean administered as a British Overseas Territory, is the only location on that list with ties to Africa. Its inclusion places it alongside well-known territories in the Caribbean and Atlantic, distinguishing it as the continent's sole representative in this category of Canadian travel requirements.

What an eTA means for travellers

An eTA is an entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals travelling to Canada by air. It is electronically linked to a traveller's passport and is generally valid for up to five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. Travellers must obtain one before boarding their flight, though the application process is done entirely online.

The publication of this list is significant for citizens of Saint Helena, who may not always be aware of the specific documentation Canada requires from British Overseas Territory passport holders, as distinct from standard British citizens.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced other documents travellers must provide before boarding a flight with an eTA.

Canada eTA: 17 countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada officially listed 17 countries whose citizens can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) instead of going through the full visa process.

Two African countries made the eTA-eligible list, marking a notable shift in travel access for their nationals.

Source: Legit.ng