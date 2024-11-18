A Nigerian lady has shared her exciting experience after attending a Nigerian church in the UK

In the intriguing video, she happily showed off the assorted kinds of foods that they were served in church

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's experience at a UK-based Nigerian church has captured the hearts of many online.

In a video, she displayed the mouth-watering array of traditional Nigerian dishes served at the church.

Lady enjoys mouthwatering delicacies in church Photo credit: @simply_dee/TikTok.

UK-based lady shares experience at Nigerian church

Simply__dee, the excited lady, took to TikTok to share her joyful encounter at the church.

Her video captured an impressive spread of familiar Nigerian delicacies, including yam with egg sauce, rice, plantain, and other beloved dishes.

The video sparked excitement among social media users who flooded the comments section with reactions.

Many praised the church for bringing a taste of Nigerian culture to the UK, while others shared their experiences of attending similar services.

Reactions as UK-based lady eats in church

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Deborah Moses5 said:

"Drop location please."

@Rhoda asked:

"Haha, church Abi party?"

@Tobiloba_Daniel0 said:

"I’m coming next Sunday from Canada please."

@DeeDee said:

"Seriously na weytin dem suppose dey do for most 9ja churches be this so we fit get strength worship the Lord."

@Blessed said:

"Na to dey sleep for this church, see daily bread."

@Exceptional Nurse Debb said:

"Dee U nor invite me ah."

@PROPS_BAZAAR said:

"Ahnahn, this church is serious o, e nor a small matter o."

@Rox world said:

"Family weekend ooooo. It was like this in my parish too."

@Gloryherself said:

"This is also my church too almost every Sunday. Enjoyment and free food want finish us. RCCG they try Abeg."

@Toluwa said:

"My church no go see this one o, na to dey serve tea and biscuits everytime."

@browniebee added:

"My church na every day be this but you won’t wear trouser as a female. If na food I go give una update to come chop tire."

