The US Department of State has clarified its position on visa application fees, confirming they are non-refundable even when an application is denied

US law sets out multiple grounds under which a visa application can be rejected, ranging from incomplete documentation to criminal history

Applicants who are denied a visa are notified of the specific section of law that applies to their case and may be advised on whether a waiver is possible

The United States Department of State has confirmed that foreigners who are denied a US visa will not receive a refund of their application fee, describing the payment as a non-refundable processing charge.

According to information published on the portal, which is managed by the US Department of State, the fee paid during the visa application process covers the cost of processing the application itself, regardless of whether the outcome is an approval or a denial.

In direct response to the question "Can I get my money back?", the official answer is simply: "No. The fee that you paid is a non-refundable application processing fee."

Why US Visa Applications Are Denied

US law requires that visa applicants be interviewed in person by a consular officer at a US Embassy or Consulate.

Following the review of all relevant information, the officer determines whether the applicant qualifies for the visa category applied for.

Several grounds can lead to a denial. An application may be rejected if the consular officer does not have sufficient information to make a determination, if the applicant does not meet the requirements for the visa category in question, or if the applicant falls under one of the inadmissibility or ineligibility provisions outlined in US immigration law.

Past or current conduct, including drug-related offences or criminal activity, can also render an applicant ineligible.

Among the most commonly cited legal grounds for denial are incomplete applications or missing supporting documents under INA Section 221(g), failure to demonstrate non-immigrant intent under INA Section 214(b), likelihood of becoming a public charge under INA Section 212(a)(4), fraud or misrepresentation under INA Section 212(a)(6)(C)(i), and prior unlawful presence in the United States under INA Section 212(a)(9)(B)(i).

What Happens After a Visa Denial

When an application is denied, the consular officer in most cases informs the applicant of the specific section of law under which the denial falls.

Applicants may also be advised on whether they are eligible to apply for a waiver of their ineligibility.

Denied applicants are permitted to reapply, though no guarantee of approval is given. A friend or relative cannot make enquiries on behalf of a denied applicant, as visa records are protected under US privacy law.

The Department of State's position on non-refundable fees is a long-standing policy rooted in the administrative cost of processing each application, irrespective of its outcome.

Young lady denied US visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Millicent Adjubi was denied a US student visa at the Ghana embassy in August 2025 despite holding an admission offer from Clark University on a partial scholarship.

After her visa denial, Adjubi contacted over 400 professors seeking assistantships and applied to countless scholarships before a breakthrough arrived.

Source: Legit.ng