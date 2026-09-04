Praise Pal, a Nigerian medical student, shared prayer messages his father sent him on the morning of his 2nd MBBS mock exam

The father's heartfelt words, which included phrases like 'Congratulations in advance' and 'You are more than a conqueror,' moved many online

Praise Pal posted the messages on X with a deeply emotional caption, and the post quickly drew widespread reactions from Nigerians

Praise Pal, a Nigerian medical student preparing for his second MBBS mock examination, received something far beyond a study tip from his father on the morning of the big day a string of tender, faith-filled prayer messages that left the internet in tears.

Overwhelmed by emotion, Praise Pal shared the messages on X alongside the caption: "daddy's prayer morning before my 2nd mbbs mock exam."

Father's messages to son before his MBBS exam trends online. Photo credit: @PraisePal/X.

Source: Twitter

A Father's Words Before a Crucial Exam

The MBBS, a rigorous medical degree programme, involves a series of demanding assessments across multiple years of study.

The second MBBS in particular is widely regarded as one of the most strenuous hurdles for medical students in Nigeria, covering core clinical sciences that form the foundation of a doctor's training.

Rather than offer advice or revision reminders, Praise Pal's father opened the morning with encouragement, blessings, and declarations of faith.

His messages read:

"Congratulations in advance. Your more than a conqueror my son, be courageous God has already given you victory. You will not fall, you will not faint and you will not fall. Favor will locate you. Mercy will locate you. Grace will speak for you."

The simplicity of the words, paired with the weight of what his son was about to face, struck a chord with thousands of people who came across the post. Many noted that the father's instinct was not to add pressure but to pour confidence into his child at the moment it was needed most.

Post Draws Emotional Reactions Online

The post resonated deeply with Nigerians on X, many of whom saw reflections of their own parents or wished they had received similar encouragement during their most stressful academic moments.

The thread quickly filled with people sharing their feelings about parental love, faith, and the particular tenderness of a father who prays for his child before a hard day.

For medical students across Nigeria, the post also captured something rarely spoken about publicly — the quiet, unseen support systems that carry students through some of the most gruelling years of their education.

See the post below:

Man's WhatsApp chat with father generates buzz online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hassan, a Nigerian man on X, posted his WhatsApp conversations with his father, who he saved in his phone as 'Popsi'.

The chats showed the two exchanging messages about gym sessions, jogging, Friday prayers, and flight updates in a warm, effortless back-and-forth.

Source: Legit.ng