The US Treasury's OFAC released an updated SDN list naming Nigerian individuals, bureaux de change, and companies

Sanctioned entities include BDCs operating in Abuja and Lagos, as well as groups like Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa

Several individuals on the list were flagged specifically under cybercrime designations, not terrorism programmes

The United States government has released an updated Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list that names 27 Nigerian individuals, businesses, and militant organisations sanctioned for terrorism financing, cybercrime, and related offences in 2026.

The list, published by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), covers designations under several programmes including the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) framework, the Cyber-related Sanctions Programme (CYBER2), and the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (NPWMD) programme.

US Treasury sanctions Nigerian individuals, businesses, and militant groups for terrorism financing and cybercrime. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Bureaux de Change and businesses named

Several Nigerian businesses operating in Abuja and Lagos appear on the list. Generation Currency Bureau de Change Limited, Manhattan Bureau de Change Limited, and Nine to Nine Exchange Bureau de Change Limited were all flagged under the SDGT programme. Nine to Nine's listed address is Block 7, Faan Complex, Airport Road by Beesam Bus Stop, Ikeja, while Manhattan Bureau de Change is registered at No. 59 Murtala Mohammad Way, Wapa.

Other businesses named include Amigo Supermarket Limited at 1023, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II; Kafak Enterprises Limited at 88B, T/Balewa Road; Vanguard Tactical Supply Limited at Stallion Estate by Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2; Wonderland Amusement Park and Resort Ltd; and Aurum Ship Management FZC. Vanguard Tactical Supply was sanctioned under both IFSR and NPWMD designations, making it one of the more serious entries on the list.

Jammal Trust Bank S.A.L., listed at 15A Burma Road, was also included under the SDGT programme.

Individuals sanctioned for cybercrime and terrorism

Among the individuals listed, five were designated under the CYBER2 cybercrime programme: Nnamdi Orson Benson, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, Michael Olorunyomi, and Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh.

Ali Abbas Usman Jega, whose address is listed as 6B Nouakchott Street, Wuse Zone 1, Abuja, was designated under both the IFSR and SDGT programmes. Mustapha Reda Darwish Fawaz, based at Flat 4, Blantyre Street, behind Amigo Supermarket in Wuse II, and Mukhtar Adamu Muhammad of No. 45, Abimbola Street, off Capital Road, Agege, were among others sanctioned under the terrorism programme.

Militant organisations Boko Haram, Ansaru, and ISIS-West Africa are also listed, all designated as both Foreign Terrorist Organisations (FTO) and SDGT entities. Three individuals using the names Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, Khalid Al-Barnawi, and Abu Bakr ibn Muhammad ibn 'Ali Al-Mainuki were included alongside Adnan Ayad and Abubakar Adam Kambar under the same terrorism designations.

All individuals and entities on the SDN list are subject to US asset freezes, and American persons and businesses are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

See the full list on US website here.

FBI releases names and photos of most wanted Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has publicly named four Nigerian nationals as wanted suspects in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud operation that caused losses exceeding $6,000,000 to more than 70 American businesses.

Source: Legit.ng