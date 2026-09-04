More than 200 Nigerian students received scholarships worth over N701 million from Aptech.

Over 8,000 students participated in the 2026 Career Quest programme through events across seven cities and online sessions.

Eligible students can pursue selected UK degrees through Aptech’s progression pathway with Middlesex University London.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Aptech Nigeria has awarded scholarships worth more than N701 million to over 200 students as part of its 2026 Career Quest programme, which attracted more than 8,000 participants across the country.

The scholarships were awarded to students pursuing training in technology and creative fields, according to a statement from the education and skills training company

Over 200 students secure scholarships through Aptech Career Quest 2026 Photo: SD

Source: Facebook

Career pathways

The 18th edition of the programme was held in person in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Enugu, Ibadan and Abeokuta between Aug. 7 and Aug. 15, followed by online sessions on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21.

The programme focused on career opportunities and training in areas including artificial intelligence, software development, cybersecurity, data science, cloud computing, networking, animation, multimedia and digital design.

Aptech said participants were also introduced to international education opportunities through its partnership with Middlesex University London.

Under the partnership, eligible students enrolled in selected Aptech programmes can use a Credit Transfer Facility to progress to undergraduate degree programmes at Middlesex University in Britain.

The programmes include BSc (Hons) Computer Networks, BSc (Hons) Information Technology and Business Information Systems, BA Animation and BA Animation & Games.

Students can enter the pathway through programmes such as Aptech's Advanced Diploma in Software Engineering – Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Diploma in Multimedia & Animation, subject to the university's admission and credit-transfer requirements.

The scholarship programme comes as demand for technology skills and digital jobs continues to shape education and employment discussions in Nigeria, where young people are increasingly seeking training in software development, artificial intelligence, data and cybersecurity.

Nigerian youths explore tech careers Photo: ANSA

Source: Getty Images

Kallol Mukherjee, executive vice president, international business at Aptech Limited, said the turnout showed strong interest among Nigerian youths in careers linked to the digital economy.

Mukherjee said:

“Career Quest continues to serve as an important platform where students receive the guidance, exposure and confidence to make informed academic and career decisions."

Aptech said it has operated in Nigeria for more than two decades and currently has 72 centres across the country. Globally, the company said it has more than 800 centres.

Nigerian programmes range from short-term technology courses to longer career and degree-pathway programmes covering artificial intelligence, machine learning, full-stack development, ethical hacking, Internet of Things, cloud computing, cybersecurity, UI/UX and 3D visualisation.

FG launches digital training academy

In a related development, the Federal Government has launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a free skills programme targeting 32,000 Nigerians across the country's 36 states and the FCT.

The academy went live on Monday, August 17, 2026, as part of the Federal Government's National Skilling Project.

The programme is being run in partnership with global learning platform Coursera, and will offer successful applicants free learning licences at no personal cost.

Participants can choose from more than 10 high-demand skill areas.

Source: Legit.ng