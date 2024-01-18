A video of a Nigerian lady who achieved two remarkable feats in one day has gone viral on TikTok

The lady proudly showed off her uniform as a US soldier and her confirmation as a US citizen in the clip

She was beaming with joy as she posed for the camera, clearly celebrating her double success

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady who fulfilled two of her dreams in one day has captured the attention of many TikTok users.

The lady proudly displayed her uniform as a newly enlisted US soldier and also indicated that she was as a newly naturalized US citizen in the short clip.

She was happy. Photo credit: @foevablessplum/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She was radiating happiness as she smiled for the camera, evidently cherishing her moment of triumph.

The video, which has received thousands of views and comments, shows how the woman achieved both her professional and personal goals in a single day.

Many TikTok users congratulated her for her remarkable achievement and welcomed her to the US army and the country.

In a video shared by @foevablessplum, they also expressed their admiration for her courage and determination to pursue her dreams.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Peter Chilyaeka109 reacted:

“How can I do it?”

King Stef said:

“Please can I join as an international student??”

User49860573946723 wrote:

“Congratulations more to come.”

Abi commented:

“Congratulations but please how do i go about getting my son this opportunity.”

Mwizy0:

“How,does one join am,interested.”

Habeeb brownie:

“How help me.”

Taliban:

“Congrats beb and how comes?”

Isrealkokoette:

“Congratulations dear.”

Vee:

“Congratulations love.”

Queen Seli:

“Congratulations dearI shall also be there one day.”

I'mGilian:

“Congratulations please can you please tell me the process that get you there.”

Alvin John:

“How true is it because I believe yoU must be a us citizen before joining the army.”

