WinsGalore, a Nigerian digital competition platform, wants to challenge that convention by asking a different question: what if winning required you to do something?

The company is building a platform where Nigerians can compete for high-value prizes including cars, cash, smartphones, cameras, premium consumer products and vacation packages to desirable holiday destinations — but with an important distinction.



Source: UGC

Rather than relying solely on random selection, WinsGalore is being built around skill and judgement. Its initial competition format asks participants to examine an image from which a ball has been digitally removed and determine where they believe the missing ball was located. The closest eligible selection to the predetermined position wins.

It is a relatively simple mechanic, but one that Founder and CEO Kunle Adesuyi and Co-founder and Executive Director Tracy Adesuyi believe could form the basis of a much larger category of competitive digital entertainment in Nigeria.

It is an Idea That Started in England. The inspiration for WinsGalore partly emerged during the founders' time in England. There, Kunle and Tracy encountered established platforms offering people opportunities to compete for significant prizes through formats involving skill or judgement.

It raised an obvious question. Why wasn't there a compelling Nigerian equivalent?

Looking at the market back home, they saw that the opportunity to win was predominantly associated with betting, lotteries, random draws and other chance-based propositions. They believed there was room for something different.

“We wanted to create something where the prize creates excitement, but the participant still has a sense of agency,” Kunle says. “You are not simply entering and hoping your name comes out, you have to make a decision. Your judgement matters.”

That philosophy eventually produced WinsGalore's central proposition: Win With Skill, Not Luck.

The Prize Gets Attention. The Competition Creates Engagement.

WinsGalore's prizes are deliberately aspirational: Cars. Cash. Premium smartphones. Cameras. Lifestyle products and increasingly, experiences — including vacation packages to attractive holiday destinations.

The founders believe aspiration means different things to different people. For one participant, a car could represent mobility, status or even an income-generating asset. For an aspiring creator, a premium smartphone or camera could become a professional tool. For someone else, the ultimate prize may not be something they can park or hold, but an experience they have always wanted — a memorable vacation to a destination previously experienced only through television or social media.

WinsGalore therefore wants its prize ecosystem to encompass things people want, experiences people dream about and, in some cases, assets that can materially improve their lives, but the founders argue that prizes alone won't create a sustainable platform. The competition itself has to be entertaining.

That distinction influences WinsGalore's longer-term plans, which contemplate different competition formats, social interaction, winner stories, leaderboards, creator collaborations and other experiences designed to turn participation itself into entertainment.

The Trust Question

There is, however, a considerable challenge facing any company asking Nigerians to participate in competitions for expensive prizes: Trust.

If a company says someone can win a car, cash or an international holiday, consumers will reasonably want to know how winners are determined and whether the advertised prizes will actually be delivered.

WinsGalore believes credibility therefore has to be designed into the product. Its approach includes transparent competition mechanics, secure accounts, payment infrastructure, structured winner verification and prize fulfilment. Regulatory compliance is also intended to form a central part of that foundation.

For Tracy, a lawyer whose professional career has included corporate law, regulatory compliance and serving as a Chief Compliance Officer, compliance is inseparable from the company's ambition to build consumer trust.

“Regulatory compliance is not something we see as a box to tick; it is fundamental to the kind of institution we want WinsGalore to become,” Tracy says. “If people are going to trust us with their participation, then we have a responsibility to operate transparently, comply with the applicable regulatory requirements and ensure that our competitions are conducted with integrity.”

For Kunle, trust ultimately has to become visible.

“The real test isn't getting someone to participate once,” he says. “It is whether people see how we operate, see people actually winning, see prizes being delivered and become comfortable enough to participate again.”

This is where WinsGalore's ambitions become more interesting. The company ultimately wants to build a community around competition. People can debate their selections. Friends can compare answers. Creators can participate with their audiences. Winners can document their experiences.

A car handover becomes content. A winner travelling to a dream holiday destination can tell a story that extends far beyond the moment the competition ends and that creates a potential relationship between competition, content and community. Instead of WinsGalore simply advertising its next prize, its competitions and winners themselves could become part of how the brand grows.

Nigeria First, Africa Next

Nigeria is intended to be the proving ground rather than the limit of WinsGalore's ambitions. If the model succeeds locally, Kunle and Tracy envisage building a recognisable African competition and rewards platform, but that ambition depends first on demonstrating that Nigerian consumers will embrace the proposition and, critically, trust the platform.

WinsGalore therefore has a relatively straightforward initial challenge: Offer desirable prizes, build competitions people enjoy, operate transparently, deliver what is promised and give people a reason to return. If it can achieve those things, WinsGalore may find room to establish a different association with winning in Nigeria — one where the possibility of receiving something extraordinary isn't automatically synonymous with a random draw.

The idea began with something Kunle and Tracy encountered during their time in England. Today, it has become a company built around four words: Win With Skill, Not Luck.

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Source: Legit.ng