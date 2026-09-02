Mortgage applicants in Nigeria generally need to meet age, income, credit history, down payment, and property documentation requirements

Key documents include proof of identity, income records, bank statements, property titles, tax clearance, and mortgage consent

The process involves choosing a mortgage bank, opening an account, submitting documents, getting approval, and receiving the loan

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Buying a home in Nigeria can be financially demanding, which is why many prospective homeowners turn to mortgage loans to spread the cost over several years. However, getting a mortgage is not automatic.

Applicants must satisfy certain conditions set by the mortgage lender, with requirements varying depending on the institution, the applicant’s financial position and the value of the property.

How to Get a House Loan in Nigeria: Requirements, Documents and Application Process

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Here are the major requirements and steps involved in securing a mortgage loan in Nigeria.

Key Requirements for a Mortgage Loan

1. Age requirement

Most mortgage lenders require applicants to fall within a specific age bracket. Generally, borrowers must be at least 21 years old and not more than 60 years at the time of application. However, individual lenders may have different age limits depending on their mortgage products and repayment terms.

2. Stable income

Mortgage lenders need evidence that an applicant can repay the loan. Employees are typically required to provide proof of employment showing their position, length of service and salary.

Business owners may need to submit documents such as profit and loss statements to demonstrate the financial strength of their businesses. Lenders may also request bank statements covering six to 12 months to assess income and spending patterns.

3. Good credit history

A healthy credit record can improve an applicant’s chances of obtaining a mortgage. Lenders generally want to know that borrowers have a history of meeting their financial obligations on time.

A record of missed or unpaid debts could affect the application, while consistent repayment of previous loans demonstrates financial responsibility. Applicants can contact their financial institution or a credit reporting agency to obtain information about their credit history.

4. Down payment

Applicants are generally expected to contribute part of the property's cost before the mortgage is granted. Depending on the lender and mortgage arrangement, this contribution may be around 20% to 30% of the property's value.

For example, someone buying a property valued at ₦50 million may need to provide between ₦10 million and ₦15 million as a down payment. The exact amount, however, depends on the lender's terms.

5. Valid property documents

Mortgage lenders also need evidence that the property being financed is legally owned and free from issues that could affect the transaction. Relevant documents may include a Certificate of Occupancy (CofO), title deed, survey plan and approved building plan where applicable.

These documents help the lender confirm ownership, establish the property's legal status and reduce the risk of financing a disputed property.

Documents Required for a Mortgage Application

Applicants will generally need to provide several documents during the application process. These may include:

Proof of identity: National identification card, international passport or driver's licence.

National identification card, international passport or driver's licence. Proof of income: Recent payslips, usually covering the last three months, for employees.

Recent payslips, usually covering the last three months, for employees. Business documents: Profit and loss statements and bank statements for self-employed applicants or business owners.

Profit and loss statements and bank statements for self-employed applicants or business owners. Bank statements: Lenders may request statements covering six to 12 months.

Lenders may request statements covering six to 12 months. Property documents: Certificate of Occupancy or other title documents, survey plans and approved building plans where applicable.

Tax clearance certificate: Some lenders may require evidence of tax compliance, often covering the previous three years.

Some lenders may require evidence of tax compliance, often covering the previous three years. Letter of consent to mortgage: This may be required from the chosen Primary Mortgage Bank (PMB).

How to Apply for a Mortgage Loan

1. Choose a Primary Mortgage Bank

The first step is to compare mortgage lenders and select one whose interest rate, repayment period, deposit requirement and other conditions suit your financial capacity.

Many Nigerian banks and mortgage institutions offer home-financing products, while some lenders also have arrangements with property developers that can simplify documentation and processing.

2. Open an account

Applicants may be required to open an account with the mortgage lender. The account can be used for processing the mortgage, paying the initial deposit and making subsequent repayments.

Existing customers of the lender may have an advantage because some information, such as banking history and account statements, may already be available to the institution.

3. Submit the application

After selecting a lender and preparing the necessary documents, the applicant completes the mortgage application form and submits it alongside the required paperwork.

4. Wait for approval

The lender then evaluates the application, checks the applicant's ability to repay and may carry out a valuation of the property. The institution will also verify the property's documents before making a final decision.

This stage can take several weeks, although applications linked to approved property developers may sometimes be processed faster.

5. Loan disbursement

Once the mortgage is approved and all conditions are satisfied, the lender disburses the funds according to the terms of the mortgage agreement.

With the financing in place, the buyer can complete the property purchase while repaying the mortgage over the agreed period rather than paying the entire cost upfront.

Source: Legit.ng