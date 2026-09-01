Kenya released an official list of items prohibited from being imported or exported under East African Community customs law

The banned goods range from counterfeit currency and narcotic drugs to mercury-containing cosmetics and used vehicle tyres

The East African Community Customs Management Act sets out the prohibited items across two separate schedules

Kenya has published a comprehensive list of goods that are barred from crossing its borders, either as imports or exports, drawing on the legal provisions of the East African Community Customs Management Act.

The Kenyan government confirmed that the prohibited items are detailed in the Second and Third Schedules of the Act, and that the list covers a broad range of goods considered harmful, illegal, or otherwise unacceptable under customs law.

Kenya bans 9 goods from entering or leaving the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NICOLAS TUCAT/Smartshots International

Source: Getty Images

Goods banned from import and export in Kenya

According to the official government source, the items banned from import and export include:

Counterfeit currency in any form, including fake banknotes and coins Adult content across all media formats, as well as indecent or obscene printed materials such as books, paintings, cards, lithographs, engravings, and any other obscene articles Matches manufactured using white phosphorus Articles bearing the Armorial Ensigns without proper authorisation Distilled beverages that contain essential oils or chemical compounds harmful to human health Narcotic drugs that fall under international control Hazardous waste materials and anything related to their disposal Soaps and cosmetic products that contain mercury Used tyres for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles

Why Kenya's banned goods list matters

The list signals Kenya's commitment to protecting public health, financial integrity, and environmental safety through customs enforcement. Items such as mercury-based cosmetics and hazardous waste appear alongside more universally prohibited goods like counterfeit money and narcotics, reflecting a wide scope of concerns addressed by the law.

The government noted that the list is not exhaustive, indicating that additional items may also fall under the prohibition depending on the specific provisions of the Act.

Egypt lists 8 prohibited items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Egypt has released a list of eight categories of items that travellers are prohibited from carrying into or out of the country.

The list includes prescription medicines, weapons, narcotics, artefacts, wildlife, coral reefs and certain agricultural products.

Source: Legit.ng