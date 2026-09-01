The Nigerian equities market gained 1.20% on Monday, August 31, 2026, extending its recent positive momentum as buying interest lifted major stocks

The market’s year-to-date return increased to 56.93%, while 43 stocks gained against 16 decliners during the trading session

Access Holdings, MTN Nigeria, GTCO, and Nigerian Breweries were among the most actively traded stocks, while FGSUK2033S6 led the gainers

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market opened the new trading week on a positive note on Monday, August 31, as investors increased buying interest in selected heavyweight stocks.

Data showed that the bullish performance was driven by gains across several major equities, particularly banking, consumer goods, telecommunications, and other heavyweight stocks.

The Nigerian stock market rallied on Monday as renewed investor buying Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian stock market opens week with strong gains

The market’s year-to-date return strengthened to 56.93%, while market breadth improved, with 43 equities recording gains against 16 decliners.

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose from 241,298.47 points to 244,199.39 points, representing a 1.20% increase.

Market capitalisation also increased by approximately N1.91 trillion during the session.

Sector performance

The market’s positive performance was supported by gains in several heavyweight stocks, including Ikeja Hotel, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Access Holdings, Nigerian Breweries, PZ Cussons Nigeria, NGX Group, Zenith Bank, and MTN Nigeria.

Top gainers

FGSUK2033S6 rose from N98.90 to N115.00, gaining N16.10 (+16.28%).

McNichols increased from N4.50 to N4.95, gaining N0.45 (+10.00%).

FTN Cocoa rose from N7.50 to N8.25, gaining N0.75 (+10.00%).

SUNU Assurances increased from N3.12 to N3.43, gaining N0.31 (+9.94%).

Sovereign Trust Insurance rose from N1.88 to N2.06, gaining N0.18 (+9.57%).

Top losers

Tripple Gee fell from N2.88 to N2.60, losing N0.28 (–9.72%).

ABC Transport declined from N5.25 to N4.75, shedding N0.50 (–9.52%).

Nahco dropped from N150.20 to N136.35, losing N13.85 (–9.22%).

RT Briscoe declined from N11.40 to N10.35, losing N1.05 (–9.21%).

UPDC REIT fell from N14.20 to N13.50, shedding N0.70 (–4.93%).

The stock market gained N1.91 trillion on Monday as 43 equities Photo: Freepicks

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks

A total of 606.19 million shares worth N38.70 billion were exchanged in 53,471 deals.

Access Holdings led with 129.89 million shares valued at N4.16 billion.

CMFC traded 58.02 million shares worth N162.73 million.

Linkage Assurance exchanged 36.32 million shares valued at N70.05 million.

GTCO recorded 32.10 million shares valued at N4.29 billion.

Nigerian Breweries traded 29.62 million shares worth N2.22 billion.

MTN Nigeria recorded the highest traded value at approximately N5.72 billion, accounting for 14.78% of the total value traded.

Otedola commits N30bn to strengthen stake in First Bank

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola, chairman of First HoldCo Plc, has increased his ownership in the financial institution after purchasing about 680.8 million additional shares through a private placement.

The shares were acquired at an estimated cost of N29.6 billion, further increasing Otedola’s influence in the company as First HoldCo advances its ongoing equity capital-raising programme.

The private placement was valued at approximately N45 billion.

Source: Legit.ng