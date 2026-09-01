A Nigerian man has announced he secured a room-and-parlour flat with full POP ceiling in a particular area in Lagos

He paid N1.4 million for a three-year tenancy, sharing a receipt and photos of the apartment as proof of the successful payment

His post drew over 522,000 views as Nigerians reacted strongly to the unusually affordable Lagos rent deal

A Nigerian X user has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing that he locked down a room-and-parlour apartment in Lagos for just N1.4 million, covering three full years of rent.

The Nigerian man, identified as @biggestposh, made the announcement on 31 August 2026, describing a gruelling house-hunting experience in Lagos before landing the deal.

A Nigerian man shares how he paid N1.4m for 3 years' rent in Lagos. Photo credit: @biggestposh/X

Source: Twitter

He wrote that the process "almost finished" him, pointing to a wide gap between the prices agents quoted and the quality of what he was actually shown. Against that backdrop, the outcome he eventually secured was a relief he attributed to divine intervention.

Lagos: Man secures 3-year tenancy for N1.4m

The apartment, which comes with a full POP (Plaster of Paris) ceiling finish, is located in Yaba, one of Lagos's more centrally positioned neighbourhoods. To back up his claim, he posted a payment receipt showing a successful OPay transaction for exactly N1,400,000.00, along with interior photographs of the empty flat. He confirmed he would be moving in during September 2026.

He said:

"House searching in Lagos almost finished me 😭 The prices vs what I was seeing? Nothing was adding up 🫠"

"But God did it! Got this room and parlour with full POP for ₦1.4m for 3 years in Yaba, Lagos. 🥹🏠"

Moving in September! ❤️"

See the post that got many people talking below:

Reactions as man secures N1.4m rent

The responses ranged from sheer disbelief to practical curiosity about how the deal was pulled off. Some of the comments are below:

@77Matrixx said:

"Welldone Posh! Keep crushing it."

@Theenrichedvibe said:

"Congratulations to you my bro where I fit get this kind offer abeg."

@Tobore01 said:

"Why am I skeptical about this whole thing. Anyway, congratulations."

Lady pays N250,000 for 3-bedroom apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has caused quite a stir on social media platform X after she revealed that her house rent has not increased for the past six years.

According to her, they have been paying their landlord N250,000 for their three-bedroom apartment, which is tiled and has POP, since 2020.

Source: Legit.ng