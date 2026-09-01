Man Shares How He Paid N1.4m For 3-Year-Rent Room-And-Parlour in Lagos, Posts Photos, Location
- A Nigerian man has announced he secured a room-and-parlour flat with full POP ceiling in a particular area in Lagos
- He paid N1.4 million for a three-year tenancy, sharing a receipt and photos of the apartment as proof of the successful payment
- His post drew over 522,000 views as Nigerians reacted strongly to the unusually affordable Lagos rent deal
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A Nigerian X user has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing that he locked down a room-and-parlour apartment in Lagos for just N1.4 million, covering three full years of rent.
The Nigerian man, identified as @biggestposh, made the announcement on 31 August 2026, describing a gruelling house-hunting experience in Lagos before landing the deal.
He wrote that the process "almost finished" him, pointing to a wide gap between the prices agents quoted and the quality of what he was actually shown. Against that backdrop, the outcome he eventually secured was a relief he attributed to divine intervention.
Lagos: Man secures 3-year tenancy for N1.4m
The apartment, which comes with a full POP (Plaster of Paris) ceiling finish, is located in Yaba, one of Lagos's more centrally positioned neighbourhoods. To back up his claim, he posted a payment receipt showing a successful OPay transaction for exactly N1,400,000.00, along with interior photographs of the empty flat. He confirmed he would be moving in during September 2026.
He said:
"House searching in Lagos almost finished me 😭 The prices vs what I was seeing? Nothing was adding up 🫠"
"But God did it! Got this room and parlour with full POP for ₦1.4m for 3 years in Yaba, Lagos. 🥹🏠"
Moving in September! ❤️"
See the post that got many people talking below:
Reactions as man secures N1.4m rent
The responses ranged from sheer disbelief to practical curiosity about how the deal was pulled off. Some of the comments are below:
@77Matrixx said:
"Welldone Posh! Keep crushing it."
@Theenrichedvibe said:
"Congratulations to you my bro where I fit get this kind offer abeg."
@Tobore01 said:
"Why am I skeptical about this whole thing. Anyway, congratulations."
Lady pays N250,000 for 3-bedroom apartment
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has caused quite a stir on social media platform X after she revealed that her house rent has not increased for the past six years.
According to her, they have been paying their landlord N250,000 for their three-bedroom apartment, which is tiled and has POP, since 2020.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng