Lagos tenants looking for cheap one-room self-contained apartments may have to search in areas such as Ikorodu, Agege, Badagry, and Alimosho

However, current rental data shows that average rents in these areas are mostly above N250,000, making such cheap apartments increasingly difficult to find

Tenants who find low-priced properties should inspect them carefully and check additional charges such as agency and service fees before paying

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Searching for a self-contained apartment between N150,000 and N250,000 in Lagos is becoming increasingly difficult, as rents continue their relentless upward spiral across the state.

However, this has yet to deter low-income earners, students, corps members and young professionals from searching for the best deals available amid soaring rents.

Areas in Lagos Where Tenants Can Find Self-Contained Apartments for N150k-N250k Yearly

Source: UGC

While some tenants have had to extend their search for more affordable homes farther away from the commercial hubs of Lagos, move into older buildings or consider smaller apartments and properties located deep within residential neighbourhoods, many are still holding out for affordable options.

Information made available to Legit.ng showed that some of the relatively affordable areas of Lagos are located on the outskirts of the state, including Ikorodu, Agege, Iyana-Ipaja, Abule-Egba, Ejigbo and communities along the Badagry corridor.

Although a 2026 housing survey indicated that self-contained apartments in some of these relatively cheaper areas start from around N250,000 and above, actual asking prices can be even higher.

This means that finding a genuine self-contained apartment within the N150,000–N250,000 range may require considerable effort and likely sacrifices in terms of location, building age and available facilities.

1. Ikorodu

Ikorodu would be one of the first areas budget-conscious renters should consider. A self-contained apartment typically falls within the range of N200,000 to N450,000 annually, depending on the location and the quality of the property.

For a price below N250,000, a prospective tenant is likely to find either a relatively old building or a property in a less-developed area.

The major attraction is affordability compared with central Lagos, although tenants who work on Lagos Island may have to spend considerably more on transportation and commuting time.

Areas in Lagos Where Tenants Can Find Self-Contained Apartments for N150k-N250k Yearly

Source: UGC

2. Agege

Agege is also an important location for renters on a tight budget. Housing data indicate that the price of a self-contained apartment in Agege ranges from N200,000 to N350,000 based on 2026 estimates, although some newer estimates place the lower end considerably above N350,000.

Renters looking for accommodation in the N150,000–N250,000 range must therefore be prepared to consider older buildings and properties farther from major roads.

3. Badagry

For renters willing to live farther from central Lagos, Badagry is another location worth considering. Its relatively lower rental market makes it one of the areas where budget-conscious tenants may have a better chance of negotiating or finding older accommodation than in more central parts of the state.

The major trade-off is distance, particularly for people whose jobs or businesses are located around Ikeja, Lagos Island or other parts of the mainland.

4. Alimosho and Iyana-Ipaja

Alimosho, which encompasses various communities such as Iyana-Ipaja, Ipaja, Egbeda, Ayobo, Ikotun and Igando, is home to plenty of budget accommodation options.

Recent rental guides identify the broader Alimosho and Iyana-Ipaja axis as some of Lagos' cheaper housing markets, with self-contained apartments starting at around N250,000 or above.

A self-contained apartment priced between N150,000 and N250,000 should therefore be considered a great bargain rather than the average market price.

Areas in Lagos Where Tenants Can Find Self-Contained Apartments for N150k-N250k Yearly

Source: UGC

5. Abule-Egba and its immediate neighbourhood

Areas around Abule-Egba are similarly well known among Lagos residents searching for budget-friendly accommodation.

Current housing information places Abule-Egba and several outer mainland locations, including Agege and Ipaja, among areas where renters may still find relatively cheaper apartments.

Tenants searching for accommodation within the N150,000–N250,000 price range may want to consider properties located away from major transit routes, where rents can sometimes be more affordable.

Lagos to launch monthly rent payment

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State government plans to introduce monthly and quarterly rent payment options to ease the financial strain on residents.

Housing Commissioner Moruf Akinderu-Fatai explained that this policy aims to make housing more affordable by providing flexible payment methods.

He said that a pilot phase for the initiative is currently being developed in consultation with landlords and other stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng