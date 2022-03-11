A Nigerian pastor used a prank to pass his message of not being fearful and almost all his members fell for it

In a video, the clergyman suddenly ran away from the pulpit as his members followed suit, thinking the church is in danger

Many people who reacted to the video said that man's way of passing his sermon is creative and powerful

A video shared by Teju Babyface showing a Nigerian pastor trying to pass his message of trusting in God in an unusual way has stirred massive reactions online.

In a clip posted on Instagram, the man while reading a Bible passage that speaks about a Christain not being afraid bolted.

He tested their faith

The members, sensing danger, never stopped to think twice when they reacted accordingly. Most of them abandoned their seats in seconds.

The pastor came back and told them it was all a prank as he asked if there was anybody injured. He went ahead to speak about doing away with the spirit of fearfulness as a believer.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 40 comments with thousands of likes.

Oyinbo pastor loved Nigerian jollof rice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video of a white pastor narrating his experience about visiting Nigeria and eating the country's jollof rice went viral.

The man told church members that people need to visit Nigeria and taste the meal. He said he does not want to leave for America anymore.

As he used flowery words to describe the meal on the altar, the church members screamed loudly as if he was preaching.

