Elizabeth, a linguistics graduate, celebrated completing the UBA Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) and shared her recruitment journey

The process spanned nearly a year, from her initial application in July 2025 to her graduation from UBA Banking School in July 2026

Elizabeth revealed that her non-finance degree posed no barrier to entry, encouraging graduates of all disciplines to apply

Elizabeth, a Nigerian linguistics graduate, has inspired thousands of young job seekers after sharing the full story of how she secured a place in the United Bank for Africa's Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP) and successfully completed its banking school.

Posting on her TikTok page @oluwapelumi_xx on August 24, 2026, Elizabeth addressed the flood of congratulatory messages and follow-up questions she received after announcing her graduation, and decided to walk her followers through the process from start to finish.

A young graduate of GMAP shares her entry journey. Photo credit: @oluwapelumi_xx/TikTok

Source: UGC

How Elizabeth got into UBA GMAP

The journey began in July of 2025, when Elizabeth came across UBA's official announcement for the programme on social media.

She said:

"I got the link last year July—I saw the, I saw the post last year July. So, the very first thing I'm going to tell you is any bank you wish to work for, or any institution you wish to work for, the best thing is to just follow their official pages. That is like your surest bet to get first-hand information, and that was where I got the information."

After submitting her application, she heard nothing until October 2025, when she received an email confirming she had been shortlisted for a first online assessment. She passed, then sat a second assessment shortly after. Those who cleared both stages moved on to a virtual case study presentation, where candidates were required to prepare and deliver a PowerPoint presentation to a panel.

Talking about the next stages, she said:

"Then, it was time for the executive chat. I went for my executive chat, that's like a physical interview where you meet with some executives. That's where they ask you questions. They ask you what you studied in school."

"Then afterwards, I did my medicals. Yeah, after medicals, I just got the mail for banking school, and then started banking school in February. Towards the end of February, I started. I completed banking school in July, and our graduation was on Thursday."

"And, your course of study does not matter! I studied Linguistics, as a matter of fact. So, your course of study does not matter. Anybody can take this graduate trainee program."

The processes she took struck a chord with many viewers, particularly those from arts and humanities backgrounds who had written off careers in financial institutions without ever applying.

Watch Elizabeth share her full GMAP journey on TikTok below:

Also watch her celebratory moment below:

UBA releases names of successful profressionals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UBA inducted 374 graduates from its accelerator programme from eight African countries.

The latest cohort brings the total number of professionals who have completed UBA's GMAP to more than 5,000.

Source: Legit.ng