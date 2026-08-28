Ayra Starr’s sister, Salt, has revealed how she would behave in a relationship where she earns more than her partner

Salt boldly stated that she would “control” a man who is financially less wealthy than her because she would be aware of her stronger financial position

Despite being richer, the podcaster said she would still expect her partner to provide while keeping the extent of her own wealth away from him

Ayra Starr’s sister, Salt, has shared her unfiltered thoughts about relationships, money and financial power.

The media personality made the revelation while appearing on the Wahala Podcast, where she was asked whether she would date a man who is financially less wealthy than her.

Ayra Starr’s sister, Salt, speaks on how she would behave in a relationship where she earns more than her partner. Photos: Ayra Starr/Salt.

Source: Instagram

Salt did not hesitate before giving her answer.

“I will control him o,” she said.

When asked if she was serious about controlling her partner, Salt doubled down on her position.

Salt explained that she knows herself well enough to understand how her financial advantage could influence her behaviour in a relationship.

“Yes I will and I know myself. I am very self-aware, I will control you,” she stated.

According to her, her reason is simple: she would be richer than the man.

But Salt’s relationship philosophy comes with another interesting condition.

Despite being financially stronger, Salt said she would still expect her partner to take responsibility for providing in the relationship.

She noted that everyone has their individual preferences when it comes to choosing a partner and there is nothing wrong with a woman dating a man who has less money.

“Even though I am richer, he will still be providing,” she said.

Salt, however, revealed that she would not necessarily disclose the full extent of her wealth to such a partner.

The singer’s sister explained that her partner might not even realise she has substantial wealth because she would deliberately keep that information private.

“He wouldn’t even know I have a lot of money because I will not make him know that,” she said.

Watch the X video of Ayra Starr's sister speaking here:

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's sister's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Vibesznnz stated:

"This are the issues, when a man is controlling in relationships woman start asking for 50/50 responsibility but if reversed was the case they start fighting for their own rights alone it’s just crazy how they think"

@wayveeofficial shared:

"Women get money and don’t want to marry a man they’re richer than, but men on the other get rich and would easily marry a woman who’s not rich. Men need to wise up and do the same thing"

Ayra Starr is a Nigerian artiste signed to Mavins Records. Photo: Ayra Starr.

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng