Kehinde Ajasa transferred from a private school to a government secondary school in Alimosho after his family faced financial difficulties

He went on to study Computer Science at Lagos State University, earning As in 51 out of 63 courses across his undergraduate years

Ajasa held over six leadership positions, won more than ten awards, and taught over 1,500 students computer science during his time at LASU

Kehinde Ajasa, a Lagos State University graduate, has shared a deeply personal account of how a difficult childhood transition eventually led him to becoming the best graduating student in his department, a story that moved many readers following the institution's recent convocation.

Writing on LinkedIn in August 2026, Ajasa revealed that his academic journey took a significant turn during his first year of junior secondary school, when his family could no longer afford private school fees.

LASU first-class graduate with awards emerges best in faculty and breaks record. Photo: Kehinde Ajasa

Source: UGC

He was transferred to a government school in the Alimosho area of Lagos, an environment where, by his own description, earning a university degree felt like a distant dream for most students.

From Alimosho Government School to First Class

Nothing about those secondary school years pointed towards the heights he would eventually reach. Yet Ajasa went on to graduate from the Department of Computer Science at Lagos State University with a CGPA of 4.70, earning First Class Honours and the Prof. Benjamin Segun Aribisala Prize as both the best graduating student in his department and the first to achieve that distinction in the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology.

Across his undergraduate programme, he recorded As in 51 of 63 courses. He held three scholarships simultaneously, occupied more than six leadership positions, and won over ten awards.

He also represented his university at a national public speaking competition, which he won, and taught computer science to more than 1,500 students, with 70 per cent of those sessions offered free of charge.

Inspiring the Next Generation in Alimosho

Beyond his academic record, Ajasa has continued to return to the Alimosho community every Wednesday to mentor young people. He shared his story with children there the day before posting, and said their reaction moved him to tears.

He wrote:

"Seeing how much it meant to them brought me to tears. At such moments, I am reminded that this is why I must keep winning: to inspire kids like me from underserved communities."

In his LinkedIn post, he credited his parents, his sisters Boluwatife Ajasa and Fadekemi Ajasa-Adeoye, his brother-in-law Dr Samuel Adeoye, and his twin brother Taiwo Ajasa for their support throughout his studies. He also expressed gratitude to his mentors at CIH, Soji Megbowon and Adewale Oseni.

His mentors and friends were quick to celebrate the milestone online.

Adewale Oseni said:

"I am forever grateful to God for the opportunity to have been part of your success story. Cheers to the new records we are breaking. If I know anything about Kehinde Ajasa, it is the conviction that more records are about to get broken. Proud of you Bro."

Aishah Olayinka Opeyemi said:

"Oh my dear friend, this is just the beginning! You, I mean we, are definitely going global!!!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng