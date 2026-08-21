The UK government has published official rules outlining what holders of the ancestry visa are permitted and not permitted to do during their stay

Ancestry visa holders face restrictions on switching to other visa categories while they remain in the country

The UK government also sets out the types of work foreigners on the visa are allowed to take up in the UK

The UK government has published a clear breakdown of the restrictions placed on foreigners who enter the country on an ancestry visa, outlining exactly what those individuals are not allowed to do while living and working in Britain.

According to the official guide released, holders of the ancestry visa face two notable prohibitions.

The UK lists things foreigners on ancestry visas cannot do. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The ancestry visa is specifically designed for Commonwealth citizens who can prove that one of their grandparents was born in the United Kingdom.

It grants holders the right to live and work in the UK for up to five years, after which they may be eligible to apply for settlement.

UK: What ancestry visa holders can't do

The list includes:

They cannot switch into the ancestry visa from a different UK visa category. This means that if a person arrived in the UK on another type of visa, they are not eligible to change or "switch" to the ancestry visa whilst already in the country.

Ancestry visa holders are not entitled to access public funds, which cover a wide range of government benefits and financial support available to UK residents.

What ancestry visa holders can do

Despite these restrictions, the ancestry visa offers considerable flexibility regarding employment. Holders are permitted to work in virtually any capacity, whether paid or voluntary, full-time or part-time.

They may also choose to be self-employed or work for an employer, giving them broad options in how they participate in the UK labour market.

The publication of these rules has drawn attention from Nigerians and other Commonwealth nationals exploring legal routes to live and work in the UK, particularly as interest in the Japa movement continues to grow.

UK warns against travelling to Nigerian States

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UK's FCDO issued updated travel advice on Thursday, August 20, 2026, flagging specific Nigerian states as unsafe for British citizens.

Four northeastern states and two northwestern states made the list of areas where the UK advised against all travel.

Source: Legit.ng