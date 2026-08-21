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UK Names 1 Country Whose Citizens Can Apply For Visa Without a Valid Passport
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UK Names 1 Country Whose Citizens Can Apply For Visa Without a Valid Passport

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • The UK government has published official guidance listing alternative documents that visa applicants from one specific country can submit in place of a valid passport
  • These nationals applying for UK visa schemes have several document options available to them, including identity cards and emergency certificates
  • The guidance also outlined rules for biometric appointments, including separate requirements for children under five years old

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The UK government has published official guidance confirming that Ukrainian nationals are the only group eligible to apply for certain UK visa schemes without holding a valid international passport.

The guidance, published as part of the support scheme for Ukrainian nationals and family members of British nationals in Ukraine, outlines exactly which documents applicants must bring to their biometric appointment at a visa application centre.

The UK government gives alternative to valid passport 1 category of foreigners can use
UK publishes alternative documents to a valid passport. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

UK: What documents Ukrainians can submit

For most applicants, a valid international passport remains the standard requirement. However, Ukrainian nationals have access to a broader range of alternatives that no other nationality is offered under the scheme.

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Accepted alternatives include:

  • A recently expired international passport,
  • A valid or recently expired Ukrainian national identity card, or an emergency certificate issued by a Ukrainian authority since March 2022.
  • Applicants who hold none of these options may also combine a photo driving license with a birth certificate, provided the two documents together establish the individual's full name, date of birth, nationality, and determined gender.

This flexibility, which has been in effect since February 17, 2022, reflects the practical difficulties many Ukrainians face in obtaining or renewing travel documents amid the ongoing conflict in their country, which has disrupted normal administrative processes since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

UK biometric appointment requirements

Regardless of which documents people from Ukraine present, attendance at a visa application centre for biometric enrolment remains mandatory.

At the appointment, applicants are required to provide a photograph and fingerprints. Children under the age of five are exempt from the fingerprint requirement and need only provide a photograph.

Read also

UK, 2 Western countries mention categories of foreigners exempt from citizenship tests

UK lists foreigners exempt from English test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has published the full list of nationalities that do not need to prove their knowledge of English when applying for settlement or citizenship.

19 countries and territories appear on the exemption list, covering nationals from the Caribbean, North America, the Pacific, and Europe.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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