An old video showing Nigerian rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez in a heated confrontation resurfaced online in August 2026

The clip captured the moment both artists clashed in public over a woman who was present at the scene

Fans have been reacting to the footage as the rivalry between the two musicians heats up again over a shared love interest

A throwback video capturing what appears to be the first public altercation between Nigerian rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez has gone viral on social media, reigniting conversations about their ongoing feud over a woman.

The footage, which circulated online in August 2026, shows the two artists at the same location with the woman at the centre of their dispute also present.

Reactions trail an old video of Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez's first public fight amid girlfriend drama. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Blaqbonez is seen blocking the woman's path and engaging her directly, as she repeatedly asked him to step aside and let her through.

Odumodublvck steps in to defend lover

Rather than backing down, Blaqbonez stood his ground and fired back at her in Pidgin English, asking "wetin you wan do."

At that point, Odumodublvck, who had already moved ahead of the group, turned around and witnessed the confrontation involving his love interest.

Odumodublvck continues trending amid feud with colleague. Photo credit@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Visibly agitated, the "Declan Rice" rapper was heard shouting "God punish you" as he attempted to push through towards Blaqbonez. Bystanders intervened and held him back before the situation could escalate further.

The video's resurfacing comes after Blaqbonez recently granted an interview addressing the romantic rivalry between the two, which has seemingly been simmering beneath the surface of their public relationship for some time.

Here is the Instagram video of the clash between Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez below:

Fans react to the clip

The footage drew strong and varied reactions from followers online. Here is what some of them said:

@jhay_837 wrote:

"The not kids Maky he girl choose btw ponder and lover simple."

@cityboy_khalid commented:

"Shey dem fight? Abi dem just dey make mouth?"

@iambadboynat said:

"I think say their beef na joke"

@emmywise_focuse reacted:

"All of una de mad which one be odumo don later catch blaq? Who catch who? Abi them finally jam each other? una de ment."

@shollycash_ wrote:

"Omo make odumodu no put chest oooo No be by muscles oooooo E no even reach at all when it comes backbones ooooo When him even start his force Abuja rap style sef."

@mozah_mode added:

"Make una wait and see how blaqbonez go use Odumodu cash out big time"

Odumodublvck gushes over lover amid feud with Blaqbonez

Legit.ng had reported that amid the ongoing feud between Nigerian rappers Odumodublvck and Blaqbonez, an old video of Odumodublvck speaking affectionately about his lover had resurfaced online.

In the clip, the rapper described his partner as his “everything” and revealed that he often seeks her opinion before making important decisions. His comments attracted reactions from fans, with some amused by the timing of the video as the public disagreement between the two artistes continues.

The resurfaced footage added another layer to the messy drama, as social media users continue to weigh in on the rappers’ feud and their personal lives.

Source: Legit.ng