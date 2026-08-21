Roberto Carlos addressed widespread reports claiming he converted to Islam following his 2026 marriage to Moroccan football agent Souhaila El Tahiri

The rumours spread after Turkish media and a lawmaker claimed Carlos recited the shahada before a sheikh in Sao Paulo

A fact-check by Lebanon's Annahar found that at least one viral image purportedly showing Carlos in Islamic attire was AI-generated

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has publicly denied reports claiming he converted to Islam, saying the rumours linked to his marriage to Moroccan football agent Souhaila El Tahiri are false.

The 53-year-old former Real Madrid and Brazil left back addressed the speculation in comments to Saudi newspaper Okaz after claims of his alleged conversion swept through social media and news outlets across multiple countries.

Roberto Carlos has denied reports that he converted to Islam following his marriage to Moroccan football agent Souhaila El Tahiri. Photo by Variety

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, the story originated in Turkish media, which reported that Carlos had recited the shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, during a meeting with Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh in Sao Paulo.

Turkish lawmaker Ali Şahin added fuel to the reports on a Monday when he said he had met Hammadeh during a visit to Brazil's Muslim community.

According to Şahin, the sheikh told him Carlos had been in contact with him for some time, visited him roughly four weeks earlier, and had declared his conversion. Şahin subsequently congratulated Carlos publicly.

The allegation spread quickly beyond Turkish-language media into Arabic, English, and other language communities.

Many social media posts stripped away the original attribution and presented the claim as confirmed fact, making it hard for readers to separate allegation from established truth.

The speculation intensified because of Carlos' deep ties to Turkish football. He joined Fenerbahçe in 2007 and later held coaching positions at Sivasspor and Akhisar Belediyespor.

Carlos' wedding photos fuel the debate

The timing of the reports was closely tied to Carlos' marriage to El Tahiri, a Moroccan football agent and businesswoman, Gulf News reports.

News of their relationship had already surfaced earlier in 2026, and photographs from a private wedding celebration later circulated widely online.

The ceremony included elements associated with Islamic and Moroccan traditions, such as the presence of a Muslim religious figure and traditional attire, which some social media users took as confirmation of a conversion.

A fact-check published by Lebanon's Annahar found no reliable evidence to support the claims and determined that at least one widely shared image, allegedly showing Carlos dressed in Islamic clothing, had been created using artificial intelligence.

Reports also noted that the couple organised the wedding to honour the religious backgrounds of both families rather than to signal a change in Carlos' personal faith.

Carlos sets the record straight

According to Daily Sabah, Carlos addressed the matter directly, saying:

"I have the utmost respect for Islam and it's wonderful to see my wife praying, but the rumours circulating about me converting to Islam are untrue."

He explained that the wedding was arranged in different forms to accommodate both families, with ceremonies appropriate for his Catholic relatives as well as those suited to his wife, her Muslim friends, and her family.

Carlos added that he respects different religions and has been learning about other faiths.

He also made clear that if he ever made such a decision, he would announce it himself rather than leave it to speculation.

Footballers who converted to Islam

Earlier, Legit.ng compiled a list of 8 world famous football players who have converted to Islam and now are among the most popular Muslim players.

Emmanuel Adebayor, Franck Ribery, Eric Abidal, and Nicolas Anelka are some popular footballers who have embraced Islam during the course of their football careers.

Source: Legit.ng