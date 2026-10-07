The Kebbi State Government approved a new minimum wage for over 17,000 teachers following a governor-endorsed White Paper on salary review

The Nigeria Union of Teachers chairman announced when teachers would start receiving the new pay

The state government also invested heavily in school infrastructure, covering thousands of existing and new schools

The Kebbi State Government has approved a N75,000 minimum wage for 17,620 teachers across the state, following Governor Nasir Idris's endorsement of a White Paper produced by a committee set up to audit the teaching workforce and review existing salary structures.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) State Chairman, Abubakar Zaki, disclosed the development in a statement, confirming that the new minimum wage will take effect from October 2026.

Governor Nasir Idris announces new minimum wage for teachers Photo Credit: @NasiridrisKG

Source: Twitter

What led to the new teachers' pay

The salary review came out of a formal government process that examined both the size of the teaching workforce and how teachers are currently paid across Kebbi State. The governor's approval of the committee's White Paper gave the new wage structure official backing.

Beyond the pay adjustment, the state government has also moved to improve physical learning conditions, rehabilitating 2,650 schools and constructing 200 new ones across the state.

Union calls on teachers to deliver

Zaki praised the government's commitment to education, describing the combined investments in pay and infrastructure as a significant step forward for the sector. He called on teachers to match the government's gesture with stronger professional conduct, urging members to approach their work with renewed dedication and commitment.

Kebbi State joins a number of Nigerian states that have moved to implement or increase teacher salaries in line with the current national conversation around minimum wage adjustments and the value placed on the education workforce.

See the report on X by NTA here:

Kebbi governor declares public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kebbi government has declared Tuesday, June 16, as a public holiday in the state in celebration of Hijrah, the Islamic New Year.

Governor Nasir Idris approved the declaration of the holiday before it was announced by the permanent secretary on establishment, Hajiya Hafsat Tune.

According to the statement, the announcement was to allow the people in the state, particularly the civil servants, to observe the new year.

Source: Legit.ng