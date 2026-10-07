Afri Invoice introduced four subscription tiers for businesses ranging from freelancers to organisations managing multiple entities

Nigeria’s shift to electronic invoicing frames the announcement, but Afri Invoice’s NRS integration and accreditation remain unspecified

Pricing, subscription periods and usage limits were not disclosed, leaving prospective users without key details for evaluating plans

Afri Invoice, a Nigerian digital invoicing and payment-tracking platform, has announced four subscription plans for businesses as Nigeria moves towards electronic invoicing and digital tax administration.

The plans, named Beginners, Starter, Standard and Premium Corporate, are structured according to business size and operational requirements. They cover users ranging from freelancers and startups to larger organisations managing multiple business entities.

Afri-Invoice announces subscriptions for e-invoicing amid FG's aggressive tax reforms. Credit: Afri-Invoice

Source: Facebook

The company said the subscription structure responds to businesses’ need to improve transaction records and manage invoicing and tax-related processes. However, the announcement did not disclose pricing, subscription periods or specific usage limits for the plans.

Subscription tiers reflect business requirements

The Beginners plan provides basic digital invoicing tools for freelancers, startups and businesses transitioning from manual records.

The Starter category includes increased invoicing capacity, data storage, tax tracking, compliance-related tools and basic reporting.

For established businesses, the Standard plan adds client management, payment monitoring, customisable invoice templates and digital document exports, alongside expanded invoicing and reporting functions.

The Premium Corporate tier targets organisations with higher transaction volumes and multiple operations, users or business entities. According to the company, it includes advanced reporting and compliance-related functions.

Electronic invoicing provides policy backdrop

The announcement comes as the Nigeria Revenue Service advances electronic invoicing as part of the digitalisation of tax administration.

The framework described in the company’s statement covers the creation and submission of electronic invoices, validation by the tax authority, issuance of an invoice identifier, secure storage and transaction reporting.

It also provides for application programming interface integration, allowing business systems and technology providers to exchange invoice data with the tax administration system.

The availability of invoicing or tax-tracking features, however, does not establish regulatory approval. The announcement did not specify whether Afri Invoice has completed integration with the NRS system or received any relevant accreditation.

Focus on financial record-keeping

Mark Odenore, founder and chief executive officer of Afri Invoice, said the transition to digital tax administration would require businesses to strengthen their transaction-record processes.

“The transition to digital tax administration requires businesses to also strengthen the way they create, manage and retain transaction records,” he said.

Odenore said the company’s approach was to provide tools suited to businesses at different stages of growth.

Afri Invoice identified small and medium-sized enterprises as a target market for the plans, citing their need for systems that support invoicing, financial records and payment monitoring.

NRS pushes for new e-invoicing amid new tax reforms. Credit: Afri-Invoice

Source: Facebook

The company also argued that electronic invoicing should form part of wider improvements to internal financial processes, rather than serve solely as a replacement for paper invoices.

For prospective users, details not provided in the announcement, including subscription costs, transaction limits and the platform’s integration status, remain relevant to assessing its suitability for their operations.

Afri Invoice opens recruitment for 100 professionals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afri Invoice has announced plans to recruit more than 100 professionals across Nigeria as demand grows for e-invoicing services following the Nigeria Revenue Service's (NRS) push for mandatory electronic invoicing.

The recruitment exercise comes as businesses across the country prepare to comply with the NRS e-invoicing framework, which is aimed at improving tax administration and digitising invoice processing.

Source: Legit.ng