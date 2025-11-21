A man who migrated to China has narrated his experiences, admitting that he regretted the move on the first day he arrived

On the first day he got to China, the man said he got lost in the train station because it was so big

He highlighted other encounters that made his time in China tough and unpleasant, sparking reactions on social media

A man has admitted that he regretted travelling to China on the first day he arrived because of his unpleasant experiences.

He shared his disappointing experiences as a visitor in China.

A man says he regretted going to China on the first day that he arrived. Photo Credit: (@bigg_danny_)

Source: TikTok

Why man regretted moving to China

According to the man, @bigg_danny_, he could not find his way on the first day because the train station was so big.

He further claimed that some hotels in China did not accept foreigners, as he kept getting rejected until he finally found one that did.

Also in China, he had difficulty reaching his family for weeks because they banned foreign social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram. His experiences, as shared on TikTok, went thus:

"The day I arrived in China, I got lost because the train station was so big and I couldn't find my way out.

"I never knew some hotels in China don't accept foreigners, I kept being rejected until I finally found one that accepts foreigners

"I couldn't reach to my family for weeks since foreign apps are being banned in China and the only way is to use VPN to access foreign apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, etc.

"Most people in China don't speak English so I had to use a translator anywhere I go."

A man who visited China claims some hotels reject foreigners. Photo Credit: (@bigg_danny_)

Source: TikTok

See his post below:

Man's experience in China stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

JayR said:

"Spent 10 days in China. Didn't have a problem. Everyone was super friendly. Didn't have any issues with WhatsApp. Purchased an Esim because wifi these is so spotty because every is using it. Everyone was super helpful when I needed to use Alipay and Wechat. Sorry you had a bad experience."

Nikki said:

"Do people not research before they travel there? Maybe, it’s just a me thing, but I need to know everything including customs, how to get around, what apps are used for food delivery, cabs, payments, etc."

Lifeisonce99 said:

"You could have learn everything you listed from the comfort of your home using your phone before traveling..."

Rae said:

"Did you do any research before going? And Why are you shocked a country that speaks mandarin isn’t fluent in English?"

Sloth said:

"If your moving to a country that doesn’t speak English as there main language , mandarin is the most spoken language in the world btw, then maybe learn or find one that does."

mandlex special said:

"Tough luck bro😔😔. I was also planning to move to China l have changed my mind."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in China had recounted her experience with an old Chinese woman she met.

Lady who travelled to China with purse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared why she travelled to China with a small purse and no suitcase.

In a TikTok video, the lady mentioned that her purse had only three items: her passport, bank card, and lip gloss.

She stated that she travelled to China for one month for business. She explained what happened to her the last time she travelled to China with six suitcases.

Source: Legit.ng