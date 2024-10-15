After multiple applications and rejections, a Nigerian youth landed a German job with a visa sponsorship

The young announced his relocation to Germany online with an explanation of how he got the job

He listed the platforms where he submitted his job applications and shared the particular one that clicked

A Nigerian man, Adedapo Adejuwon, relocated to Germany after securing a tech job.

While in Nigeria, Adedapo applied for several jobs online via platforms such as LinkedIn, Honeypot.io and Talent.io.

Adedapo Ajuwon got a job in Germany while in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @dapseen

Source: TikTok

Adedapo admitted that he faced multiple rejections before he eventually got lucky. A company in Germany considered the cloud engineer.

The company sponsored his visa, helping him to relocate. Adedapo shared his job success story on TikTok along with his pictures. He wrote:

"Submitted a lot of applications on these platforms.

"- LinkedIn.

"- Honeypot.io.

"- Talent.io.

"Got the offer via Talent.io platform, which allows you to upload your CV and potential companies will reach out to you.

"Relocation offer came in after multiple rejections.

"Keep pushing ❤️."

See his TikTok post here.

People react to Adedapo Adejuwon's feat

Stecojnr said:

"Wow, this is what I need right now. it's been a year plus now I have been out of job as a virtual assistant after I made up my mind not to work for anyone that is always bossy."

Olawale said:

"Same as my elder brother gotta put in the work."

mrjamesbrand said:

"Whenever I get this offer I will return to this page , thanks for sharing."

jibbsjunior said:

"Omo, I don apply tire on LinkedIn, no luck yet🥸 congratulations btw."

Evidoski said:

"I tried it out but got caught with a notification saying they only assist candidates based only in France or Germany."

Vay nhanh said:

"Na the miracle I been dey pray for be this! .. commenting this here so when it manifests .. I go update una .. congrats bro!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK government had announced more names of companies ready to sponsor Nigerians' work visas.

Man names foreign companies offering visa sponsorship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had identified four foreign companies that provide visa sponsorship for Nigerians to move to the UK.

In a TikTok video, he spoke about the companies at length, encouraging UK hopefuls to try them. He said he reached out to the recruitment team of one of them and confirmed they still do sponsorships.

The first he mentioned is Accenture. According to him, it is a tech consulting firm that sponsors people from outside the United Kingdom. To do this, he said one can either apply for a graduate program or an inside program.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng