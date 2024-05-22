Some secondary school students stunned social media users with their ability to run football commentary

Some netizens who heard the students doing the job compared them to commentators in the English Premier League (EPL)

The two students were the ones who anchored the commentary during the inter-house sports in their school

Two talented kids made social media users happy because of how they were able to run football commentary.

In a video shared on X, the students sat down beside the football pitch and ran the commentary like professionals.

The kids were praised for their talents in running football commentary. Photo credit: X/@AkpraiseMedia.

The kids are so bold and talented that some netizens compared them with commentators in the English Premier League (EPL).

The secondary school was observing its inter-house sports, and the students were in charge of commentaries.

Though the names of the students and the school were not mentioned, their oratory made them stand out. The video was posted by @akpraisemedia.

Netizens praise kids who ran sports commentary

@Officialikenna said:

"NPFL no go see this one o. Na people wey go dey talk se.xy penetrative pass them go see."

@digitalaom said:

"Their parents may want them to become doctors. It's unfortunate that our environment doesn't support young talent."

@paulozma222 said:

"John Champion and Jim Beglin no do pass this one."

@bummiearo said:

"This is talent and must be supported to shine."

@siraboos said:

"Catch dem young…. The boy good no cap."

@FalanaDimeji said:

"Most likely, an unplanned impact of the @SuperSportTV in education. Well done commentators."

@CRYPTOPAYS said:

"If they are well guided and groomed, they would succeed. Unfortunately, most parents wouldn't allow their children to follow their passion. My father nearly killed me where I was playing football those days. I was very good at it."

@iamcorrectbro said:

"Imagine how Peter Drury would react if he watches this impressive commentary."

