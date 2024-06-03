A Nigerian lady is full of appreciation for her father who bought her a brand new phone, though not the one she desired

The lady said she asked her father to buy her an iPhone, but the man bought her the one he was able to afford

The video is trending online, with social media users saying the lady should accept the one her father bought with joy

A Nigerian lady requested her father to buy her an iPhone, but the man has went to market and bought the one he could afford.

In a trending video, the lady showed her TikTok followers the type of phone her father purchased for her.

The lady said she appreciates the gift.

The video shared by Simply Glad indicated that the man bought her daughter a smartphone which appears to have three cameras.

However, when she turned the front of the phone over for people to see, it was revealed that it had a different name.

Despite the fact that the phone is not an iPhone, the lady said she was still happy and appreciative to her father for the one he could buy for her.

She captioned the video:

"You asked your dad to buy an iPhone and he bought you this. I really appreciate."

Reactions as man buys phone for her daughter

@DAMI_LARE asked:

"E get 3 camera Abi e no get?"

@S P asked:

"I like this phone ooo. Please where can I get it?"

@ekechinyere790 asked:

"What is the name of the phone make I buy am?"

@Hashir Hardnon said:

"Comot that paper you go see apple for there."

@Andrew Martin said:

"Such a loving dad."

@Mimi data said:

"E get 3 camera abi e no get? Just put apple fruit for back."

@Lizzy Young oghenefe said:

"This one is iPhone 2. Just buy Apple put."

Man promises to buy his sister an iPhone

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man had told his sister that if she was able to gain admission into the university, he would buy her an iPhone.

The man said his sister applied for admission to the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) and that she scored 264 in last year's UTME.

She has also written the UNILORIN post-UTME test and scored 70 marks, but the man has turned around to complain about the cost of the iPhone.

Source: Legit.ng