A Nigerian lady was surprised after entering a tricycle decorated like a self-contained apartment, complete with a teddy bear, curtains, and fancy pillows

She revealed that the rider charged normal fares despite the luxury setup and closely guarded his decorations throughout the trip

The unusual video sparked mixed reactions online, with many Nigerians praising the rider’s creativity, lifestyle, and attention to detail

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the surprising moment she entered a tricycle that looked more like a furnished room than public transport.

According to her, she was heading out when she boarded a Keke and immediately noticed the unusual interior. The tricycle was decorated with a teddy bear, a shimmery string curtain, fancy fur pillows, and other homely touches that made it look like a small apartment.

In the video that got people talking online, the lady described the experience, saying:

“POV you entered a Keke that looks like a self com apartment. He charges the same with o the riders depending on where you are going to.”

She added the rider was always wary of passengers trying to steal some of the decorative items.

“The guy is very vigilant o.”

Nigerians react to luxury Keke

Her post sparked widespread reactions, with many Nigerians sharing similar experiences and opinions about the Keke rider.

One user, @Imma, said:

“This particular keke, did mine last month. Omo I watch Kdrama inside last last the guy is now my friend.”

Another commenter, @Nkem, praised the rider’s lifestyle and attention to detail, writing:

“If you check that guy well,you will notice that he’s very neat and well co-ordinated and he go too like luxury life just that life has not yet favored him the way he wants.”

Some viewers were impressed and even offered support. @Demmy Demmy commented:

“Pls can you link me to the guy? I want to assist him with some funds and a car to setup a biz pls do.”

Others speculated about the reason behind the setup. @Willien Darnell said:

“it’s possible he sleeps there that’s he’s house.”

The creative decoration amused many users. @Becca wrote:

“I don enter this kind keke too.”

While @Pam pam added:

“Hmmm I no go enter make I no sleep forget my bus stop.”

Another commenter, @ONLYONEDEMMY, corrected the description, saying:

“Gurl you used it wrong. This is tricycle, the remaining ones are Keke.”

Some users joked about using the tricycle for special occasions. @BAGGY commented:

“Na to use this keke for keke date.”

Others admired the rider’s mindset. @Astadiu Burinyuy wrote:

“this is what we call self contentment. He appreciates the little and takes care of it.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian lady went viral after sharing a video of the same luxurious keke which she rode in Calabar, with the interior so comfortable.

The viral video sparked a flood of comments as netizens reacted to the unexpected luxury of a typically ordinary keke ride.

