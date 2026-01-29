A 15-year-old Belgian citizen, Laurent Simons, has received praise and recognition after bagging a PhD in quantum physics

The individual's brilliance was said to have been noticed by his parents, as details of the report show when he started school

Reports detailed the IQ of Laurent Simons, the year he earned his PhD, and his plan for a second degree

Just after completing his PhD at the age of 15, Belgian prodigy Laurent Simons is reportedly set to pursue a second PhD in medical science, according to a report by Times of India.

The report revealed that at just 15 years old, Laurent defended his PhD at the University of Antwerp, a feat few have achieved at such a young age, particularly in quantum physics.

Belgian boy Laurent Simons finishes PhD at age 15.

Who is Laurent Simons?

Laurent Simons is considered one of the youngest and brightest degree holders in the world. He defended his doctoral thesis in quantum physics at the University of Antwerp in November 2025.

The Belgian scholar started primary school at age 4 and completed it by age 6.

What is Laurent Simons’ IQ?

Laurent is reported to have an IQ of 145, placing him among roughly 0.1% of people worldwide with such intelligence.

According to Science Alert, major IT companies in China and the United States have approached Laurent’s parents, seeking consent for him to study at their research centers.

Reports from Times of India also noted that his parents and teachers often speak of his extraordinary abilities, with his parents initially doubting his talents until school teachers confirmed he was far ahead of his peers.

Laurent was born to Alexander and Lydia Simons.

15-year-old Laurent Simons becomes quantum physics PhD holder.

Is Laurent Simons the youngest PhD holder?

Science Alert, citing Guinness World Records, notes that Laurent is not the youngest person to earn a PhD. Karl Witte, a German scholar, earned his doctorate at age 13 in 1814.

However, after defending a PhD in the complex field of quantum physics, Laurent is considered one of the youngest ever to achieve a doctorate in this discipline.

No official ranking currently exists to confirm Laurent as the youngest in quantum physics.

Belgian teen Laurent Simons, 15, achieves PhD in quantum physics.

Is Laurent Simons moving to medical science?

Times of India reports that Laurent is interested in research aimed at extending human life.

After achieving a feat few have reached, the 15-year-old is now reportedly moving into medical science, focusing on AI-powered biomedicine and the possibilities of extending human life.

