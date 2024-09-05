A Nigerian corps member has flaunted the piles of cash he carried along to NYSC orientation camp

While sharing the video on TikTok, the male corps member referred to the bundles of cash as 'NYSC starter kit'

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to express their amazement

A Nigerian corps member began making headlines after unveiling a huge amount of cash he took to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

In an interesting video, the young corps member showcased the bundles of naira notes which he called "NYSC starter kit."

Corps member flaunts cash in box

The corps member, identified as @tonyydevogue on TikTok, posted the video via his official account displaying bundles of cash neatly arranged in a box alongside his other belongings.

"NYSC starter kit. Lots of it. No be small NYSC kit," he captioned the video.

After sharing the post online, his comments section was flooded with reactions, ranging from amazement to playful comments.

Some users jokingly inquired about the location of his camp, expressing their desire to visit and claim the box of cash for themselves.

Reactions as corper takes cash to camp

The video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok as netizens stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

@Sweet Anna said:

"Una don start wit nysc now o."

@Alayo99 stated:

"U wan go do money changer for camp ni."

@businessguy said:

"Person go wan sleep in piece but uh na go sha find way give person sleepless. Why why."

@Mimi said:

"Una don come make una allow people children go there in peace without be oppressed."

@Anthony Obinna said:

"One bundle for each day, I no sure say em go still dey enough."

@userjulogechi said:

"Omo na too save money before going to camp."

@Ruffiii said:

"The same way I moved. How I wish I can drop picture here."

@ify (merry_bliss) reacted:

"Why didn’t you wait let’s go together. I dey wait make them increase allowee."

@tomilola966 said:

"Nawa oo. Some people them too do oo. E reach ur turn you turn nysc to. Make I no talk sha."

@ursulajustin said:

"Make una dey calm down naaaa. We way better batch C e be like na out father land go serve us ooooo."

@smile_nimah said:

"Made me remember when I went to camp. Una dey flex big time. Enjoy your service year."

@~Omo Ólārindé said:

"Sha no let them see where you keep it. Walai dem go carry your money with the luggage. You go para tire."

@FASHION_FLASHER said:

"This is the best preparation so afar. No be to pack so so provision. U need ègo."

@Adeleke Olalekan said:

"Bro carry am. 18 days in camp I spent over 100k. If you no fit chop for kitchen carry money."

@Forevergirl2 said:

"Omo I miss my camp boyfriend. I used to manage his money for him. I was buying anything I saw in camp."

@kris_stal7 reacted:

"Nysc wey we dey manage go e reach your turn you carry mints for bag go it is well oh."

@Imma added:

"Immediately the soldiers for gate open your box see this money. Dem don turn your friends."

