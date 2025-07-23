A Nigerian lady who visited Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka's forest house has shared her experience on TikTok

Soyinka's house is located in Ijegba Forest, in Abeokuta, outside the main city, and is surrounded by a thick forest

While people questioned the location of his house, netizens could not help but notice the weird signposts along the way

A lady, known as @soft_life_baby on TikTok, has shared what she saw when she visited Wole Soyinka's forest house in Abeokuta.

Soyinka's house, noted for its collection of antiques and art, is situated in a secluded forest in Abeokuta, outside the main city.

The visitor filmed the surroundings of the 91-year-old's forest residence, and showed netizens the weird signposts she came across.

"Trespassing vehicles will be shot and eaten," one of the signposts along the way had these words written in bold.

Commenting on her visit to Soyinka's house, the lady said it offered more perspective into what informs the legendary writer's thought process before he writes. She wrote:

"When you visit this place, you will have more perspective to what informs his thought process before he writes."

A lady shows people what she saw at Wole Soyinka's forest house. Photo Credit: @soft_life_baby

Wole Soyinka's Abeokuta residence intrigues people

Dee Classic Communications 📱 said:

"The vehicle is to be hanged The cow is to be shot and eaten omowe Soyinka."

Tishe said:

"If them tell me say house lyk this Dey Nigeria I no go ever believe until I saw it. Me sef I shock I Dey always think say na only whites Dey build house for this kind place."

@Adejaredòdóndáwà♎🔥 said:

"Last time I passed this entrance am going to moshomori that day but I decide to follow short route from idi aba the entrance look scared self but why the highly intellectually man stay in bush."

Mc Babs Entertainments 👋😊🔊 said:

"You guys don’t understand the physiological difference here. There’s already a sign warning for both cows and cars so either of them is not allowed else face consequences."

Lerinxoxo🥂✨ said:

"Are you family or tourist? Did you write before visiting? I live close by and curiosity drives me nuts every time I pass by. I’d love to visit."

Kenny_Clothing said:

"Am I the only one that noticed the reversed psychology on the sign posts?"

just her_3919 said:

"Actually, it’s not for them to read, it’s to serve as an evidence when the deed has been done! “We warned them.”

Lucky Edjos said:

"How many of us here rewind d video to read the sign posts twice here✌️… do indicate."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had displayed Wole Soyinka's forest house.

Journalist visits Wole Soyinka's forest home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a journalist, Kazeem Olowe, who entered Wole Soyinka's forest home, had displayed the inscriptions he saw along the pathway.

He displayed the entrance to the property, including the mini-bridge leading to the house and the soothing sound of water in the area.

According to the journalist, the Nobel Laureate was truly dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of the area, and this was confirmed in the way the environment had been maintained over the years.

