A Nigerian lady who returned to secondary school at 27 shared her experience as the oldest person in her classroom

She opened , up about her reason for returning and the progress she had made so far since she resumed her secondary education

, Her video went viral, and many who heard her emotional story took to the comments section to encourage her and share similar experiences

A lady who gathered courage and returned to secondary school at 27 years old opened up about why she made such a decision.

She shared her experience with her younger classmates and how she felt as the oldest person in her class.

A lady who returned to secondary school at 27 shares her emotional experience. Photo: @abigail_s41

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady returns to secondary school at 27

Identified as @abigail_s41 on TikTok, the lady said she returned to gain knowledge, adding that she had learnt to pronounce some words and her handwriting was getting better.

She said that despite feeling ashamed sometimes, she was also proud of herself for deciding to return to school.

Her video was captioned:

"LifeAt27.. And this is what it feels like #lifeat27 #startingagain #keepgoing #growthjourney."

Watch her opened below:

Reactions as lady returns to secondary school at 27

gheeft97 said:

"I am 29 and I’m in my 1st year in the university, just wrote my first semester exam. Do you know what I told myself before I decided to write jamb and go through the process of getting admission, I always say to myself “better late than never” now I’m seated in a class where my course rep is not even 20 yet."

Barbie said:

"Was supposed to graduate at 21 but strike and Covid made me graduate at 23 till now I haven't gone for service cause i have been ill since 2023."

Tunes_of_Richie said:

"It's even worse when you are in the same lecture hall with people you taught during jhs and shs vacation classes. The switch from 'Sir Peter' to 'Peter' is loud. it's well."

favor girly said:

"I am considering going to noun open university instead of state university because i run a pos business for survival i don't know where to start."

Dear~Fola said:

"If you did this voice over, then your pronunciation is okay, just work on your confidence, I am proud of you."

chrisbeauty said:

"I graduated at the age of 26 and my kid sis at the age of 23 same year 2025 our last born will be at 21 so you see there's no barrier to education not even age but I think just money can be that barrier. more courage mama."

A lady goes back to secondary school at 27 and shares her emotional experience. Photo: @abigail_s41

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng