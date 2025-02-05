A Nigerian lady has shared her happiness on social media after securing a full scholarship for her Masters program

In a video, the lady revealed that she graduated with a second class lower and secured the scholarship without writing any standardised exam

Social media users who came across her video ok the TikTok app congratulated her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's academic achievement has captured the attention of viewers on the social media platform, TikTok.

Despite graduating with a second-class lower degree, she successfully secured a prestigious full scholarship for her Master's program.

Second class lower degree holder bags scholarship Photo credit: @ibiayo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady overjoyed after bagging scholarship

The lady, who shared her story on TikTok under the handle @ibiayo, revealed that she achieved this feat without taking any standardised exams.

She further encouraged those who graduated with second class lower degree not to look down on their academic feat.

In her words:

"Them: You can't secure a full scholarship with a 2:2. Second class lower degree without writing any exams including GRE, TOEFL, and IELTS as a STEM major. Me: Evidence choke. 2:2 is a degree and yes for the one millionth time you can secure a fully funded scholarship for your Masters or PhD without writing any standardized exams."

Reactions as lady who bagged scholarship speaks

The lady's video sparked an outpouring of congratulatory messages and admiration from TikTok users, who praised her perseverance.

@dorhcasbam said:

"I apply to ball state university for undergraduate I was given partial scholarship so I was unable to do it so now am doing my bsc in public health and I will be done next year hoping to get fully."

@Kobby said:

"Congratulations. Please what was so exceptional about your story in securing this offer? Please want to learn to optimize my chances."

@Judithezeri reacted:

"Good day ma. Please can you post some schools offering fully funded scholarships for masters in the US or UK."

@REALFEMI said:

"Please is there uni you can apply for direct master in with 3rd class and 7 years work experience especially in Nigeria."

@Tees_signature reacted:

"I graduated with a 2’1 , can you recommend schools that I can apply to for fully funded scholarship?"

@Amysunshine commented:

"I pray God gives me understanding cuz I’ve been researching ever since but one thing or the other keeps making it hard."

Watch the video below:

