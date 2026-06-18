The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada, IRCC shared an update regarding relocation pathways designed for usage by medical doctors

The organisation published the details to guide healthcare workers who maintained an intention to move to the destination

People on the internet environment expressed their opinions immediately; the information gained visibility on the media platform

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has listed five options that Nigerian medical doctors and health professionals from other countries can use to easily live and work permanently in Canada.

The IRCC, which is responsible for managing immigration, refugee protection, Canadian citizenship, and issuing travel documents like passports, shared the update via its official X handle to guide healthcare workers seeking permanent residency (PR).

Canada lists several options Nigerian medical doctors can use to live and work permanently. Photo credit: LWA/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Canada immigration pathways for Nigerians

According to the immigration body, the designated pathways are structured to help foreign-trained medical professionals smoothly transition into the Canadian healthcare system.

Taking to their official X post, the @IRCC said:

"There are 5 options for medical doctors to apply to live and work in Canada permanently:

•Express Entry

•Provincial Nominee Program

•Atlantic Immigration Program

•Rural Community Immigration Pilot

•Francophone Community Immigration Pilot.

Explore these programs and how to apply today: https://bit.ly/49xGh3u"

Reactions to Canadian immigration for Nigerian doctors

The announcement generated significant interest online, with many relocation prospects and healthcare professionals sharing their thoughts on the newly highlighted pilots.

See the announcement on X below:

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