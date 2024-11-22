Nigerian Lady Moves To Uganda And Becomes Student At International University of East Africa
- A man shared the video of a Nigerian lady who lives and schools in Uganda, also known as the Pearl of Africa
- The man interviewed the student and asked her about life and the cost of living in the East African country
- The lady who is a student at the International University of East Africa said life was good in Uganda
A Nigerian lady who is a student in Uganda has shared her views about the East African country.
The lady spoke in a video interview posted on TikTok by Mr Roland Travel, and the interviewer asked her many questions about life in the country.
The student who identified herself as Najiba Sanusi Suleman said the cost of living in Uganda was generally not bad.
She says she spends $340 (N575,000) every semester on hostel accommodation at the school.
She said the accommodation price is fair and noted that $500 (N846,000 monthly on both accommodation and personal upkeep.
When asked how she feels being an international student in Uganada, Najiba said people are friendly there.
She said the lecturers teach very well and that the students are very welcoming.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Nigerian lady relocates to Uganda
@Janet Divine said:
Now you speak even Ugandan English instead of Nigeria English."
@Isah Jalayi said:
"I can't leave Nigeria and came to Uganda for school."
@Nazneen said:
"Haaa I am surprised people doesn’t know this is Hausa accent."
@God's own said:
"She has adopted a Ugandan accent...she is pretty, too."
@Professor X said:
"This is normal Abuja accent now."
@Chosen said:
"You Nigerians this is the accent we want."
@Faygee_Sifa said
"Those of us saying she's speaking the Ugandan accent, is the interviewer not Ugandan?"
Man relocates to the UK
In a related story, a Nigerian man said he moved to the UK in 2021 and now, his life has become better after he settled there.
The man said it was the same job he was doing in Nigeria that he still maintained in the UK after relocation.
He made a post to celebrate his success after he bought a car and also became a landlord in the Uk.
