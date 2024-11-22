A man shared the video of a Nigerian lady who lives and schools in Uganda, also known as the Pearl of Africa

The man interviewed the student and asked her about life and the cost of living in the East African country

The lady who is a student at the International University of East Africa said life was good in Uganda

A Nigerian lady who is a student in Uganda has shared her views about the East African country.

The lady spoke in a video interview posted on TikTok by Mr Roland Travel, and the interviewer asked her many questions about life in the country.

The lady is a student at the International University of East Africa. Photo credit: TikTok/Mr Roland Travel and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The student who identified herself as Najiba Sanusi Suleman said the cost of living in Uganda was generally not bad.

She says she spends $340 (N575,000) every semester on hostel accommodation at the school.

She said the accommodation price is fair and noted that $500 (N846,000 monthly on both accommodation and personal upkeep.

When asked how she feels being an international student in Uganada, Najiba said people are friendly there.

She said the lecturers teach very well and that the students are very welcoming.

Reactions as Nigerian lady relocates to Uganda

@Janet Divine said:

Now you speak even Ugandan English instead of Nigeria English."

@Isah Jalayi said:

"I can't leave Nigeria and came to Uganda for school."

@Nazneen said:

"Haaa I am surprised people doesn’t know this is Hausa accent."

@God's own said:

"She has adopted a Ugandan accent...she is pretty, too."

@Professor X said:

"This is normal Abuja accent now."

@Chosen said:

"You Nigerians this is the accent we want."

@Faygee_Sifa said

"Those of us saying she's speaking the Ugandan accent, is the interviewer not Ugandan?"

