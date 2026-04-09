A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his experience at the US embassy

The young man mentioned that he went for a visa interview, where many applicants were rejected

In the video, also listed six tough questions the visa officer asked that helped get his visa approved

A Nigerian man who went for a visa interview at the US embassy shared his experience after his visa application was approved, alongside two other people out of over 100 people who came to the embassy to apply.

The individual also shared a list of sensitive questions he was asked at the US embassy by the visa officer, which led to his visa being approved.

Man opens up on US visa approval after many applicants were rejected. Middle photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/jibrils_life, Getty Images/Marcia Straub

Source: TikTok

Visa: Man narrates experience at US embassy

He explained that while at the venue, he heard the visa officer ask many applicants a series of questions, which they answered, but many of their applications were rejected.

@jibrils_life explained that when it got to his turn, he was asked several questions.

He said in the TikTok video:

"The embassy is going to humble you. Out of the hundreds of people that were ahead of me when I went for the US interview, only two persons and myself were given a visa."

"I'm going to share with you the questions I was asked and how I answered them. The crazy thing is that all of us were in a single hall, and you could see as everyone was being rejected. That alone is a lot of pressure."

"You can even hear what they were telling the visa officer that got them rejected, and it might even influence what you want to say at the interview."

He spoke about the first question:

"I applied for a visitor's visa, and the first question I was asked was where I was going."

"In my case, I told them I was a final-year medical student and I was going for a holiday in Houston, Texas, after my exams."

Question number 2.

"The second question was, who was I going to meet? I told them."

Question number 3.

"The next question was, who is going to sponsor your trip? I told them."

Question number 4

"The next thing they asked me was how many countries I had visited in the last five years, so I listed about six: UK, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Ghana, and others."

Question number 5.

"He was already scrolling through the pages of my passport, so he asked me, I can see you have a UK visa, what did you go to do in the UK? So I told him I went for my medical electives and also for a holiday at another time."

Young Nigerian man shares how he passed US embassy interview, lists 6 tough questions. Photo Source: Tiktok/jibrils_life

Source: TikTok

@jibrils_life mentioned what might have affected other people's chances of getting a US visa.

"I think that's what made me stand out from other people. Most people do not have a good travel history, so once you tell them you're going to the US for a visit or to meet your family, they tend to believe you're going to ‘japa’ and may not come back."

He shared the last question, the sixth question, the visa officer asked him, before his application was approved.

He explained:

"I think the final question he asked me was, you're a medical student, how many years do you have left in your schooling?"

"He was trying to establish if I was almost done with my school or if I had just started, because if I had just started and I go there, there's less chance I'm going to come back."

His statement drew reactions from people who took to the comment section to share their thoughts on his experience and the questions he was asked.

Reactions as man secures US visa

Afolabi said:

"Bro, no theory to US visa. Even people with good travel history got denied."

Lebbytosighno noted:

"Travel history may not apply on all case's, i got a USA visa on a blank passport (visa category, home tie, and your ability to match the information on your DS -160 form will be a defining factor)."

Luxe stressed:

"Your travel history helped you."

OSI added:

"This guy ehn. How does this helped if I haven’t traveled before?"

Tife wrote:

"People need to know that decisions about your visa are not made at the interview, the guys at the consulate are just there to convey the decisions which have already been made."

Mr. Brown added:

"I will still prefer going outside Nigeria for USA visa process. I extradited to SL I stayed there for 2 months. On my interview day it was just very easy and simple. I wasn’t even asked more than 5 questions and I was approved. Unlike my first attempt in Nigeria I was asked lot of questions and still denied in Abuja."

Bonny Anyanwu said:

"How come they the see countries you visited is it on your passport page?because I know you get a new passport ,passport expires within 5years."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a UK-based Nigerian man was left shocked after his US visa was denied in London without being asked any questions. The man said the female visa officer simply handed him a rejection letter without checking his documents or giving any explanation.

Man shares story of US visa rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady living in the United Kingdom was at risk of being sent out of the country after her ex-husband removed her name from his visa. This means she could no longer stay there through him.

Many people on social media felt sorry for her and shared their own stories. Some said living abroad can be hard, especially when your stay depends on another person.

Source: Legit.ng