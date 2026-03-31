Nigeria imported solar panels worth over N435 billion in 2025, driven by worsening electricity supply and increasing demand for alternative power

The imports, estimated at 2.9 million units, remained strong throughout the year despite fluctuations, with a notable rebound in the final quarter

The data also shows growing adoption of cheaper solar options by households and small businesses, with China as the country’s main supplier

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s ongoing electricity challenges are pushing more people and businesses to turn to solar energy. New data shows that about 2.9 million solar panels worth over N435 billion were imported into the country in 2025.

According to the latest Foreign Trade Statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics, solar panels have now become one of Nigeria’s most imported goods.

Electricity Woes Push Nigerians to Spend N435 Billion on 2.9 Million Solar Panels in 2025

Source: Getty Images

The report shows that imports remained strong throughout the year, reflecting a steady shift to alternative power sources due to frequent blackouts.

In the first quarter, solar panel imports were valued at N125.29 billion, followed by N117.39 billion in the second quarter, N92 billion in the third quarter, and N100.83 billion in the final quarter of the year.

Solar panel import trends and market demand

The data reveals that imports dropped gradually from the first to the third quarter, with the sharpest decline occurring between the second and third quarters.

However, demand picked up again in the fourth quarter, likely due to worsening electricity supply and increased installations toward the end of the year.

In total, solar panel imports reached about N435.52 billion in 2025. Based on average market prices, this could mean around 2.9 million large panels were imported.

If smaller and cheaper panels are considered, the number could be much higher—up to 17.4 million units—while medium-sized panels are estimated at about 6.6 million units.

The wide range in estimates shows that more Nigerians, especially low-income households and small businesses, are choosing affordable solar options to cope with unreliable power supply.

The report also highlights that solar panels consistently ranked among Nigeria’s top imports during the year.

China remained the main supplier of solar panels to Nigeria, accounting for a large share of imports across multiple quarters.

Nigeria dealing with decades of epileptic power supply

Rising fuel prices in Nigeria have made solar energy a more appealing option, especially for small businesses trying to reduce operating costs.

The growing shift to solar power reflects increasing frustration with the country’s unreliable electricity supply, which is often disrupted by grid failures, load shedding, and low generation capacity.

With power output frequently below 5,000 megawatts for a population of over 200 million, many households and businesses are left with no choice but to seek alternatives like generators and solar systems.

Recent nationwide blackouts, caused by repeated national grid collapses and ongoing weaknesses in the power sector, have further worsened the situation.

These outages have disrupted daily life and business activities, highlighting the fragile state of Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has apologised for the persistent outages, blaming grid instability, gas supply issues, and infrastructure challenges, while assuring Nigerians that efforts are underway to improve power supply.

Electricity Woes Push Nigerians to Spend N435 Billion on 2.9 Million Solar Panels in 2025

Source: UGC

Tinubu approves solar projects in universities, hospitals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N68.7 billion for key electricity projects in universities and teaching hospitals across Nigeria.

Authorities stated that the projects reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring a steady electricity supply in vital sectors, such as education and healthcare.

The university project involves engineering, procurement, and construction under the Energising Education Programme, led by the Rural Electrification Agency.

Source: Legit.ng