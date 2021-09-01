Two siblings aged 14 and 9 started a lucrative business mining cryptocurrency during school holidays

Ishaan Thakur and Aanya said they made N1,124 on the first day and over N374,886 on the first month

Their father said the young millionaire siblings expect to make around N14,620,564 in September

Two siblings have built a successful company during school holidays which earns them N14,620,564 monthly.

14-year-old Ishaan Thakur and his nine-year-old sister Aanya from the US used the holiday to build a lucrative business mining cryptocurrency.

Aanya and her brother Ishaan Thakur started a lucrative business during school holidays. Photos: Manish Raj via CNBC.

In an interview with CNBC's Make It segment, Ishaan said they started their company out of curiosity and to make money.

Starting small

The siblings first had to learn how to mine cryptocurrency, which is not a walk in the park.

“Crypto mining is just like mining for gold or diamonds. Instead of using shovels, you mine with computers," said Ishaan.

After watching numerous YouTube tutorials and researching on the internet, they embarked on their business.

Ishaan said that on their first day, they made around N1,124 and by the first month, they had made over N1.1 million.

Expensive venture

According to the siblings, their parents have been supportive, and their dad even took a loan to help them acquire expensive equipment used in mining cryptocurrency.

However, mining cryptocurrency also consumes a lot of energy and requires a lot of computer power.

The family said their monthly electricity bill is around N1.2 million.

Their father, Manish Raj, said that the kids expect to make around N11.9 million in September as they bought new equipment.

College dream

The siblings plan on using the profits to reinvest in their business and pay their college fees.

Both Aanya and Ishaan want to study medicine and become doctors.

As the holiday ends, they hope to continue growing their business and balancing it with school.

