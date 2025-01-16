A Nigerian lady said she travelled for Christmas, but when she returned, she saw something in her house

When she was travelling, she forgot to close her window, and she came back and saw a bird nesting there

The lady saw that the bird had nested on her window and also laid eggs, hatched, and is now raising its babies there

A Nigerian lady left her apartment and travelled for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

However, when she returned, she saw that a bird had made a nest in her window.

The lady said the bird had hatched one of the eggs. Photo credit: TikTok/@lydiadickson21.

Source: TikTok

The lady, @lydiadickson21, said she had travelled, but when going, she forgot to close her bathroom window.

It was there that the bird found a home and made a nest, laid eggs, and was getting ready to hatch.

She said she first saw the eggs when she returned and decided to leave them intact. The bird has hatched one, with one remaining.

Lydia said she hoped the bird brought some blessings for her, noting that she would leave the it to hatch the remaining egg.

She said:

"You travelled for Christmas and forgot to close your toilet window. We came back and saw two bird eggs, and she hatched one today……. I hope it's a blessing because I’m leaving her to hatch the second egg and wait until they are ready to fly away."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sees nest on her window

@Mexico bee said:

"Keep that bird and name it abidemi."

@precious said:

"You’re now a proud grandma."

@user7156033014702 said:

"Blessings of twins is around you."

@oluwatokijoshua said:

"Please don't remove it it's blessings."

@sadikaamin said:

"Awww congratulations to you granny."

@Dorothy agboti said:

"Wait for more blessings."

@Sunshine Kenneth said:

"Your marriage is close to you in Jesus name amen."

@Purity Eze said:

"You don get neighbors o."

@faby_lolo said:

"This must be a blessing."

@Oracle said:

"Those wey dey always tap from someone’s blessing never reach here."

@toyineniayejuni said:

"You like am abi you no like am... you see free pet you dey complain, my dear take it inside as your pet."

@kehindeoladipo said:

"Very good sight and amen. Please don't chase the birds away.. Blessings await you."

@Zwonaka said:

"I see there's an eggs there my dear your blessed. Go to pet shop and but bird bird and take care of your grandchildren."

@OLAMIDE said:

"Fry the remaining egg jare he no supposed waste."

@Dosia God's fav said:

"Ah! This is the current thing in Ghana. I am facing the same thing I just don't know what to do."

Lady sees bird in her shop

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was surprised when she saw two birds of the same feather perching in her shop and eating

She sells food items and she said the two birds always come around to play love on one of her basins

She is not happy that the birds always eat her rice and one which she suspects is male even takes its time to feed the female

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng