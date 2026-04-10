A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his experience after taking his father to the market to help price a freezer

The young man mentioned the cost of the freezer in the viral post and also the amount his father offered to pay the seller

The amount he mentioned in the comments section of the post made many people laugh and speak about his father

A man took to social media to explain what his father did after he took him to the market to help him bargain for a freezer, and his story made many people laugh.

In order to buy a freezer for a lesser price, a young Nigerian man took his father to the market so as to help him beat down the initial price of N200k, which the freezer was sold for.

A Nigerian man takes his father to negotiate the price of a freezer. Photo credit: @Big_Ricch25

Source: Twitter

The young man, however, made many people laugh on social media after sharing the amount his father negotiated the freezer for with the seller.

Man follows father to purchase N200k freezer

The individual, @Big_Ricch25, had taken to his media page to share the story and gave an update when he was asked for more information by another social media user.

Sharing the incident which led him to take his father to the market, he wrote:

"I wan go buy freezer today, I carry my papa join body so he go help me price… una no go believe the amount this man price freezer of 200k."

As he said this, a user took to the comment section of the post to ask the amount his father negotiated for, and the price he called made many people laugh.

The user @Holuwad40 asked:

"You no go talk how much he price am? Make we dey beg you?"

In response, @Big_Ricch25 said:

"120k."

A Nigerian man buys an N200k freezer for N120k after his father follows him. Photo credit: @Big_Ricch25/X

Source: Twitter

Reactions to man's father's purchasing skills

Some of the comments are below.

@Scofield1250187 added:

"E mean say your mama da learn for where your papa da."

@muzaylee noted:

"I think say ma you chop $7k three times that time."

@SWEETEVVIL said:

"You carry your papa go price freezer, una no dey hustle at all. And shame no grip you for neck."

@Thabigstepper55 noted:

"My pikin If them no go collect 8500 make them leave am, no worry Harmattan go soon come out everything go dy cold well well."

@anamonno804 stressed:

"If na your mama u carry go. If na that 200k she hold freezer for don reach all of una uncles for village."

@LagosPlaymaker added:

"After he price finish nah u suppose dey beg the seller make dem no vess."

@Ayorind18249781 shared:

"He fit price am 60k like that, parents no dey get joy when it comes to pricing."

@Odskyy6 wrote:

"What if na your mama go there with you nko. Mothers price market than fathers o."

@lolunoreal added:

"Bro so your papa sabi price, I thought pricing was a woman skills."

@slick1_phantom said:

"I don’t get how it’s bad he took his dad to get a freezer probably sure the journey would even make the bond stronger."

See the X post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man identified as Ositapopcorn surprised a widowed mother of three who has been facing hard times after losing her job.

The woman said she lost her job as a fish seller because her freezer got faulty and later stopped working completely. In a heartwarming video, the kind man gifted her a new freezer and also a new house to help her start afresh.

Man finds wraps of fufu in freezer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man complained about his girlfriend after he found wraps of fufu she kept inside his freezer. In a funny video, he showed the frozen fufu and said it had become too hard.

He also joked about people who say men should date village girls because they have good character. Many people reacted online, with some laughing at him, while others mocked him for still putting the fufu back into the freezer after his complaint.

Source: Legit.ng