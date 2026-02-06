A man who mistakenly sent N500,000 to a stranger got an unexpected reaction after seeking for refund from the lady

He mentioned what the receiver told him after he reached out to her, sparking reactions from netizens who saw the post

Many reacted as he shared what the lady did after he reached out, and some shared their similar experiences with transfers

A man who mistakenly sent N500k to a wrong account number reached out to the receiver for a refund and got an unexpected reaction.

He mentioned what she told him when he asked her for a refund.

A man shares outcome after sending N500k to wrong account number.

In a TikTok video by @callmeglint, he explained the condition the lady gave him before she would send the money back.

He captioned his video:

"The girl I mistakenly sent 500k has refunded 498k. She said teh 2k is for data. I no even vex o."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as man mistakenly sends lady N500k

Tolulope Adeogun1 said:

"Mine was 300k back then in 2008 a the owner kept calling,I told heri had not touched the money,she got her money and kept thanking me!"

Jhust Emenry said:

"Abeg I mistakenly sent my last 3k to someone and I wanted to send to the place that I bought something ooo and I had to borrow from a friend to pay and I don't know how to call the person. how do I get the number."

Not far from the gods said:

"I mistakenly sent my house rent to this girl and she refunded the money Omo I shock I traveled from Lagos to asaba to see her that was how we started dating getting married soon"

Excel said:

"Joke aside ooo mine was 2 million Omo fear catch me ooo, I didn't touch the money till the owner called and I refunded him back."

Ada bekee said:

"somebody did same yh? 600k I had a pressing need of 7k ATM I was tempted but omo when she called , wo! from her voice na struggling market woman she literally cried me soft girl. I say mummy abeg send acc I sent it back she was so happy. she gave me 50k and a sprinkle of blessings."

mhiz Kenny said:

"U get luck oo,and d girl na better person,my guy mistakenly send 60k to wrong OPay acct,she cal d girl she pick for d first time he explain give her,he say he go give her 20k out of d money,till today d girl no pick he cal again."

A man shares his experience after he made a mistake while sending N500k.

In a related story, a lady shared how she mistakenly sent N100,000 instead of N10,000 to her pastor as tithe.

Lady gets N1m after borrowing N100k from loan app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out for help after receiving N1 million when she intended to borrow N100,000.

She stated the response she got when she tried calling the customer care agents of the loan app to refund.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s predicament, advising her on what to do.

