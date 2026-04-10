A former Jehovah’s Witness has explained some reasons why many Jehovah's Witness members might find it hard to leave the church

She argued that many denominations, like the Catholic church, share similar foundations, which made it difficult for ex-members to join another church

The woman said former members often explored identity and beliefs deeply, choosing not to return to any religious system

A former member of Jehovah's Witnesses has explained why many people who leave the organisation often find it difficult to join another church or denomination.

The lady, identified as @sarafinalesi.2 on TikTok, shared her views by responding to a claim that ex-members struggle to transition because JW is "the best."

An ex-JW member shares why JW members might not leave the organisation. Photo credit: @sarafinalesi.2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In her video, she dismissed the claim and explained that leaving the Jehovah's Witness group usually involves a deeper process than many people realise.

She said:

"For you to deconstruct JW to the point where you have the audacity to leave, you must have deconstructed organised religion and the Bible. Because JW—they are one of those people that will hammer it on your head every time: 'We are scripture-based, we follow the scriptures, we follow the Bible scriptures.'"

Ex-Jehovah's Witness compares church to Catholics

She argued that many denominations, like the Catholics, are built on similar foundations, which she described as systems of control and doctrine, even though they may appear different on the surface.

"If you’ve been in JW for a long time, you will notice they criticize Catholics a lot. And if you want to move out from JW, ask yourself: 'What is different between JW and Catholic?' If you sit down and look at the base—the very anchor of these two denominations—you’ll know that there is nothing different there. Absolutely nothing," she said.

An ex-Jehovah's Witness lady speaks about the difficult in moving away from the church. Photo credit: @sarafinalesi.2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The ex-member further stated that people who leave such environments often begin to question not just a single organisation but organised religion as a whole.

Lady explains why ex-Jehovah's Witnesses leave

She added that this journey usually involves exploring topics such as sociology, psychology, identity, and morality, as individuals try to redefine their beliefs and values outside religious structures.

According to her, many former members eventually decide not to join another church because they are not willing to go through a similar experience again.

She said:

"So yes, the reason you see a lot of people that leave JW and don’t necessarily rush into another religion, is not because JW is the best out there. It’s just because everything out there is literally the same thing—just different forms of control, different ways of packaging, different rebranding."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Former Jehovah's Witness shares 5 beliefs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that sarafinalesi.2, shared some 'peculiar' practices that she later found absurd and irregular with Christians after leaving the JW organisation.

The first practice she highlighted was JW members being encouraged to always carry a "go-bags" for Armageddon.

Source: Legit.ng