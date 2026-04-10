Ex-jehovah’s Witness Shares Reasons Why Former Members Find It Hard to Join Another Church
- A former Jehovah’s Witness has explained some reasons why many Jehovah's Witness members might find it hard to leave the church
- She argued that many denominations, like the Catholic church, share similar foundations, which made it difficult for ex-members to join another church
- The woman said former members often explored identity and beliefs deeply, choosing not to return to any religious system
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A former member of Jehovah's Witnesses has explained why many people who leave the organisation often find it difficult to join another church or denomination.
The lady, identified as @sarafinalesi.2 on TikTok, shared her views by responding to a claim that ex-members struggle to transition because JW is "the best."
In her video, she dismissed the claim and explained that leaving the Jehovah's Witness group usually involves a deeper process than many people realise.
She said:
"For you to deconstruct JW to the point where you have the audacity to leave, you must have deconstructed organised religion and the Bible. Because JW—they are one of those people that will hammer it on your head every time: 'We are scripture-based, we follow the scriptures, we follow the Bible scriptures.'"
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Ex-Jehovah's Witness compares church to Catholics
She argued that many denominations, like the Catholics, are built on similar foundations, which she described as systems of control and doctrine, even though they may appear different on the surface.
"If you’ve been in JW for a long time, you will notice they criticize Catholics a lot. And if you want to move out from JW, ask yourself: 'What is different between JW and Catholic?' If you sit down and look at the base—the very anchor of these two denominations—you’ll know that there is nothing different there. Absolutely nothing," she said.
The ex-member further stated that people who leave such environments often begin to question not just a single organisation but organised religion as a whole.
Lady explains why ex-Jehovah's Witnesses leave
She added that this journey usually involves exploring topics such as sociology, psychology, identity, and morality, as individuals try to redefine their beliefs and values outside religious structures.
According to her, many former members eventually decide not to join another church because they are not willing to go through a similar experience again.
She said:
"So yes, the reason you see a lot of people that leave JW and don’t necessarily rush into another religion, is not because JW is the best out there. It’s just because everything out there is literally the same thing—just different forms of control, different ways of packaging, different rebranding."
Watch her TikTok video below:
Former Jehovah's Witness shares 5 beliefs
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that sarafinalesi.2, shared some 'peculiar' practices that she later found absurd and irregular with Christians after leaving the JW organisation.
The first practice she highlighted was JW members being encouraged to always carry a "go-bags" for Armageddon.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng