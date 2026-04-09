A Nigerian Catholic priest, Father Emmanuel Ehioma, has reacted to the US government's decision to close its Abuja Embassy

In a statement released on Thursday, April 9, the US Mission in Nigeria announced the closure of its embassy in Abuja and the cancellation of all appointments

Concerned by the development, Father Emmanuel posed a cryptic question, which triggered mixed reactions on social media

Reverend Father Emmanuel Ehioma, a Nigerian Catholic priest, has reacted to the closure of the US Embassy in Abuja.

The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on Thursday, April 9, announced the closure of its embassy in Abuja and the cancellation of all appointments.

Father Emmanuel Ehioma reacted to the closure of the US Embassy in Abuja. Photo Credit: Tom Williams, Facebook/Fada Mentor Ehioma

Source: Getty Images

According to the statement, visa operations at the US Consulate General in Lagos would continue, and American citizen services will only be available in emergency and by appointment.

Catholic priest reacts to embassy closure

In a Facebook post on Thursday, April 9, Father Emmanuel claimed that the US appears to be gradually pulling its citizens away from Abuja.

Father Emmanuel posed a cryptic question about the US government's move, which has left many Nigerians concerned.

"The US is gradually pulling away their citizens from Abuja and have even closed their Consulate there. Anything about to happen at the "Solar House"?" Father Emmanuel wrote.

The Catholic priest's post was met with mixed reactions.

Father Emmanuel expressed concern over the closure of the US Embassy in Abuja. Photo Credit: The Washington Post, Facebook/Fada Mentor Ehioma

Source: Getty Images

See the Catholic priest's Facebook post below:

US Embassy closure: Priest's post stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Catholic priest's post below:

Rebecca Chinedu said:

"What is happening?

"Oh God, help us in this country."

Chiomarita Charles said:

"Oh Lord into your hands we commit Nigeria."

Stephen Chinonso said:

"Trump is cooking something for Tinubu. No amount of lobbying can stop that, only God can."

Lilian Uchenna said:

"Solar house indeed.

"Fada, you really came with small touch of "Vawulence."

Anselm Onwubiko said:

"Washington has been studying and monitoring nooks and crannies of terrorists' attack hot beds. They know all their take off bases. "ife gaha eme" soon."

Alphomedia Ugo Anya said:

"One day we will sleep in Nigeria & wake up in another country.

"Just make sure you have all your cash at home."

Us warns citizens about 2 Nigerian states

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States had warned its citizens about 21 Nigerian states they should not travel to.

In an updated travel advisory issued on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, US authorities added Plateau, Kwara, Jigawa, Taraba, and Niger states to the list, bringing the total number of states where travel is strongly discouraged to 23. The advisory cited widespread violent crime, including alleged armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping for ransom, warning that US citizens are often perceived as wealthy and are frequent targets.

It also noted that terrorist attacks remain a threat across the country, particularly in crowded locations such as markets, shopping centres, hotels, places of worship, and public gatherings. Additionally, the report described Nigeria’s healthcare system as limited and inconsistent, stating that medical facilities generally do not meet US or European standards.

Source: Legit.ng