A United States deportee has heaped praise on his wife, who is still abroad, as he looks forward to reuniting with her soon

The man was deported to Nigeria after spending 10 months in the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention

In a TikTok post, he opened up about how his wife came through and stood behind him during his difficult time in US detention

A man deported to Nigeria by the US government has sent a touching message to his wife, who is still abroad.

The deportee, known on TikTok as @ayomifull_, had earlier revealed that he was in US detention for 10 months before his deportation.

A deportee hails his wife on social media with a message to her.

Source: TikTok

Deportee's message to wife

In a TikTok post, the deportee shared a scene of his loved-up moment with his wife when they were abroad together.

Speaking about his detention, @ayomifull_ said the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) took his freedom for 10 months, but could not take his wife, who stayed.

He hailed his wife, revealing how she fought for his release, handled the lawyers and kept their home together in his absence and while also carrying their child.

He looked forward to reuniting with her and appreciated her for not giving up on them even when the world felt like it was closing in. In his words:

"They took my freedom for 10 months, but they couldn’t take the woman who stayed. 🕊️ To my wife; You fought for my release, handled the lawyers, and kept our home together, all while carrying our blessing in your womb without me there to hold your hand. 🤰🏾💔

"Being deported to Nigeria is a reset, but I know I’m the richest man in the world because of your loyalty. I’m counting every second until you land. 🇳🇬✈️ Thank you for not giving up on us when the world felt like it was closing in. See you soon, my anchor."

Following his deportation to Nigeria, a man sends a touching message to his wife still abroad.

Source: TikTok

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail deportee's message to wife

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's message to his wife below:

AMÚLÙDÚN 🥂 said:

"This is sad can you please tell us what happened that’s if you are opened to sharing ❤️‍🩹 stay happy."

ola said:

"O boy welcome back, you look fresh in Nigeria than in USA."

Miss Oprah🇬🇫👑 said:

"Oh that’s a beautiful message thank you for her .I can relate to what you ve been through because it happens to me back in 2009 after 10 years in the US and you will need a lot of support make sure you look for therapy and get use to write it down your thoughts that can be very helpful to heal."

Diva Williams said:

"I would rather live in Nigeria then the US I’m not american nor Nigerian . But I stay in Abuja month here month there and I enjoy it more than. Hope your wife can join you."

heri_tage47 said:

"So sorry about that stay strong and hope for the best 🥺everything will be fine."

LIMYANNA said:

"I don't mean to be insensitive but can you do a storytime on why ICE took you and held you for that long."

